'Para tayong niloloko': Sara's first witness warned over China trip answers

MANILA, Philippines — The first defense witness in Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial drew a contempt warning Monday, November 9 after giving shifting answers when asked whether he had taken an all-expense-paid trip to China.

During cross-examination, prosecution lawyer Benjamin Tolosa asked Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin about the trip as part of an attempt to test his credibility.

"Actually, hindi ko talaga ma-recall," Adalin initially said. ("Actually, I really cannot recall.")

Defense counsel Lindon Bacquel objected to the question. But Adalin, a witness, stepped over the line when he himself called it "irrelevant."

Senator-Judge Vicente Sotto III intervened, saying the Bureau of Immigration could be asked to verify the trip if Adalin refused to answer.

"I believe that question is important to gauge the credibility of the witness," Sotto said.

Presiding Officer Francis Escudero then pressed Adalin on whether he could not remember the trip itself or merely its date.

"Ah, siguro ang petsa, sir," Adalin replied. ("Ah, probably the date, sir.")

Asked whether he had traveled to China around the period in question, Adalin said: "Ah, siguro. Because again, I don't have the record. Hindi mo na ma-memorize 'yung mga lakad mo ano?"

("Ah, probably. Because again, I don't have the record. You can't really memorize all your trips, right?")

Senator-Judge Erwin Tulfo then warned Adalin about his shifting answers and reminded him he was testifying under oath.

"Mr. Presiding Officer, para ho tayong niloloko ng testigo na ito," Tulfo said. ("Mr. Presiding Officer, it feels like this witness is making fools out of us.")

"Sir, may I remind you that you're under oath? Kung ginagawa ninyong kenkoy ang inyong testimonio, bawal po iyan. We can cite you for contempt," he added.

("Sir, may I remind you that you're under oath? If you are making a joke out of your testimony, that is not allowed. We can cite you for contempt.")

As assessor in Duterte's hometown, Adalin was called to court to testify for the defense as it began presenting counter-evidence on Article II of impeachment charges against the vice president. The article covers her alleged unexplained wealth.

An assessor is in charge of classifying and appraising the value of all real estate properties within a jurisdiction.