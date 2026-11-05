LIST: VP Saraâ€™s witnesses for Nov. 9â€“13 hearings

LIST: VP Sara’s witnesses for Nov. 9–13 hearings

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte shows a document after posting bail at a court building in Quezon City suburban Manila on September 5, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte’s lawyers have submitted a witness lineup for the Senate impeachment proceedings, in which they plan to call bank officials and city assessors to address the remaining charge against her of alleged unexplained wealth.

In a statement on Thursday, November 5, impeachment court spokesperson Regie Tongol said the defense filed two manifestations on November 4 asking the court to subpoena 25 individuals for hearings from November 9 to 13.

Presiding officer Sen. Chiz Escudero will act on the requests based on the court’s rules and its standards on relevance and admissibility, Tongol said.

The court also said the trial would go ahead despite a pending Supreme Court challenge to the voter threshold issue.

Through the Office of the Solicitor General, the Senate has asked the High Court to throw out a petition filed by Senators Robin Padilla and Bong Go — both allies of Duterte — and to deny their plea for a restraining order.

First witness declines to appear

The defense’s planned first witness however — Ralph Sarmiento, a former law dean at the University of St. La Salle in Bacolod City — has asked to not be called to the stand.

Sarmiento, who was scheduled to testify Monday on constitutional principles relevant to Article II, said that he was declining “to preserve the independence of my constitutional law scholarship.”

Defense spokesperson Michael Poa said the team respected the decision.

The remaining charge, Article II, accuses Duterte of amassing unexplained wealth, failing to fully declare her and her husband’s assets in her statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN), and retaining business interests barred by the Constitution.

House prosecutors dropped the three other articles — on confidential funds, bribery and grave threats — when they rested their case on October 13.

Here is the defense’s list of intended witnesses for November 9 to 13, according to the impeachment court:

On Constitutional law

Dean Ralph A. Sarmiento, former vice chancellor for administration and law professor, University of St. La Salle — on legal and constitutional principles relevant to the case and Article II (scheduled for November 9; has since declined)

On the Dutertes' companies, properties and the VP's salary

Atty. Suzette Balucanag-Punay, corporate counsel, GenCorp Industries Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods Corp.

She will be asked to testify on the two companies and Duterte’s alleged interests in them; to bring their 2022–2025 general information sheets, audited financial statements and other corporate records

She will be asked to testify on the two companies and Duterte’s alleged interests in them; to bring their 2022–2025 general information sheets, audited financial statements and other corporate records Engr. Jaime G. Adalin, Davao City assessor; on tax declarations and tax maps for the Matina Crossing property previously cited by prosecutors.

Engr. John Kenneth Enumerables, Island Garden City of Samal assessor; on tax declarations and tax maps for the Samal property cited by prosecutors

Cindy Q. Colina, barangay captain, Matina Crossing, Davao City; on the barangay’s creation, its official name and other names it is known by.

Vingelin Bajan, Davao City accountant; on Duterte’s salary while she held office in Davao City; to bring payroll records and vouchers.

On the Dutertes' bank records

BDO Unibank: Olivia Barcarse, first vice president, Branch Banking Group; Atty. Alvin C. Go, head, Legal Service Group

Bank of the Philippine Islands: Atty. Paul Roderick A. Ysmael, senior vice president; Atty. Cesar Bernard R. Coloma, vice president and head of litigation

EastWest Bank: Atty. Marino M. Buban Jr., first vice president and head, Legal Service Division

Land Bank of the Philippines: Joselito B. Vallada, senior vice president, Legal Services Group

Metrobank: Atty. Janella Marie R. Panlilio, head, Legal and Remedial Services Group

PSBank: Atty. Jose M. Manuel Jr., head, Legal Services Division; Rodel C. Mediavillo, head, Branch Review and Control Unit; May Ann R. Candaroma-Morales, head, Loan Securities Department

Security Bank: Atty. Joseph Anthony P. Lopez, first vice president and head of legal

UnionBank: Atty. Joselito V. Banaag, corporate secretary and general counsel;

Louiemel P. Panes and Jayah Deneserie B. Scalf, branch ambassadors in Davao and Mandaluyong;

Rogelio C. Villos Jr. and Gemma Lynn L. Del Mundo, senior branch ambassadors in Davao and Mandaluyong

Rebuttal witnesses (to dispute specific allegations under Article II)

Atty. Anel Martin S. Antero, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan

Chadrin S. Parian, Las Piñas City

Vimar M. Barcellano, Quezon City prosecutor

Luistro said on November 1 that the trial could end before the close of November if the defense uses the 10 full trial days it has asked for.

Hearings resume at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 9, with sessions also set for November 10 to 13, 19, 20 and 23.

