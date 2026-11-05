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Marcos appoints Zalameda as chief justice

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 5, 2026 | 1:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Supreme Court Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda as the 28th chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Zalameda, 63, will replace Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who will reach compulsory retirement on November 6.

The appointment was announced by Presidential Communications Office chief Lino Cayetano in a press briefing on Thursday, November 5. 

Zalameda will be the first chief justice appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., after former President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Gesmundo in 2021. 

Marcos chose him after two appointees of former President Benigno Aquino III and two other justices appointed by Duterte.

Duterte appointed him to the Supreme Court on Aug. 6, 2019. 

Prior to his Supreme Court stint, he previously served as an associate justice of the Court of Appeals, where he later chaired its 17th Division.

CHIEF JUSTICE

JUDICIARY

RODIL ZALAMEDA

SUPREME COURT
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