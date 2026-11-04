Sotto seeks stricter Senate rules on prolonged absences

Sen. Tito Sotto during the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte on Oct. 12, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente “Tito” Sotto III has filed a resolution recommending the revision of Senate rules on prolonged and unauthorized absences.

Sotto said that “such absenteeism and neglect of duty is deemed a waste of taxpayer funds,” citing complaints filed before the Committee on Ethics.

He added that public officials "must be accountable to the people they serve and must serve with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty and efficiency."

Four lawmakers have been absent from Senate sessions, including fugitive Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, including murder.

Serving as chief of the Philippine National Police during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s term, Dela Rosa is accused of helping carry out killings associated with Duterte’s war on drugs.

Authorities have offered a P50 million reward for information leading to his capture and intensified their manhunt following the expiration of the week-long deadline for his arrest.

Sens. Jinggoy Estrada and Rodante Marcoleta, meanwhile, are detained at the New Quezon City Jail over separate plunder charges.

Estrada is alleged to have received kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects, while Marcoleta faces charges related to P75 million worth of undisclosed campaign donations.

Sen. Loren Legarda has similarly received complaints for plunder and graft but has been on medical leave since August 3.

All three absentee lawmakers are not currently receiving their salaries and Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses. Their regular staff, according to Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian, continue to receive pay.