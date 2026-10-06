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Fact check: Viral fire trikes falsely tagged at P10 million each

Geraldine Santos - Philstar.com
October 6, 2026 | 4:41pm
Fact check: Viral fire trikes falsely tagged at P10 million each
The Local Government Unit of Naval, Biliran, held the blessing of three brand-new three-wheeled fire suppression penetrators and a backhoe loader on July 10, 2026.
LGU Naval / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Multiple social media posts falsely claim that fire trikes shown in different localities cost P10 million each.

In an October 4 reel, a Facebook user showed a row of fire trikes in a municipality alongside a clip of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla saying that the fire trucks the government plans to procure would cost P10 million each, down from the previous P16-million price tag.

Facebook posts falsely claimed that fire trikes shown in San Antonio, Nueva Ecija, and Naval, Biliran, cost P10 million each.
Screenshot taken Oct. 6, 2026, 4 p.m.

The post’s caption read:

Mga Ma'am sir sound check tayo sa bagong fire truck ???? ng BBM admin????

Another Facebook post on October 5 compared a photo of the fire trikes with fire trucks in Japan, criticizing the administration of President Bongbong Marcos and also claiming that each fire trike costs P10 million.

The post’s caption read:

nagyabang si Baby M na magpapalipad daw ng rocket... eh fire truck nga di makabili..rocket pa kaya..imbis na mag modernize ng fire truck...ginawang fire trike.. paurong ang pag usad.. pabalik sa sina unang panahon.. salamat kay jonvic... 10M each daw.. alams na kung bakit?? kasi wala na pera ang goberno.. inubos na nila..

Rating: This is false.

Facts

Remulla’s recent statement about the planned procurement of fire trucks at P10 million each is being falsely linked to fire trikes obtained months ago in separate localities.

In an October 3 statement, Remulla said they will be traveling to South Korea in two weeks to sign a government-to-government agreement to purchase 1,500 fire trucks.

According to the Interior Secretary, the BFP previously purchased fire trucks at around P16 million each. Under the planned agreement, the fire trucks would cost P10 million per unit.

“In two weeks, when we sign our agreement, the fire trucks will only be P10 million each, a savings of P9 billion over three years,” he said.

The deal has yet to be finalized, while the fire trikes shown in the circulating photos and videos were already unveiled in July 2026.

A Facebook post showed six three-wheeled Fire Fighter Rescue Vehicles unveiled by the Local Government Unit of San Antonio, Nueva Ecija, on July 6, 2026.
Screenshot taken Oct. 6, 2026, 4 p.m.

The video stitched alongside Remulla in the viral Facebook reel was taken in San Antonio, Nueva Ecija, on July 6, where Mayor Gege Salonga-Esquivel unveiled six new three-wheeled Fire Fighter Rescue Vehicles purchased by the local government.

"Ang mga sasakyang ito ay magsisilbing dagdag na lakas sa ating emergency response at ilalaan sa mga malalayong barangay upang mas mabilis na maabot ang ating mga kababayan sa oras ng pangangailangan," Salonga-Esquievel said.

A Facebook post showed three fire suppression penetrators unveiled by the Local Government Unit of Naval, Biliran, on July 10, 2026.
Screenshot taken Oct. 6, 2026, 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Facebook post featuring a photo of fire trikes alongside fire trucks said to be in Japan was taken in Naval, Biliran, on July 10.

The local government unit (LGU) of Naval held the blessing of three brand-new fire suppression penetrators and a backhoe loader in celebration of Disaster Resilience Month. The fire suppression penetrators are also three-wheeled vehicles.

"The fire suppression penetrators, designed to maneuver through narrow streets and congested residential areas, will enable faster and more efficient fire suppression response in zones previously inaccessible to conventional fire trucks," LGU Naval said in a post.

Why we fact-checked this

The posts gained thousands of engagements and circulated amid the ongoing impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, with both accounts having previously posted content supportive of the Dutertes and critical of Marcos, including the claims featuring the fire trikes.

As of October 6, the Facebook reel has garnered over 7,000 likes, 1,500 comments and 1,200 shares. Meanwhile, the Facebook post has obtained more than 1,200 reactions, 200 comments, and 100 shares.

BONGBONG MARCOS

FACT CHECK

FACT-CHECK

JONVIC REMULLA

SARA DUTERTE
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