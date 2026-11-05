Navy probes alleged reservist over posts on San Andres youth riot

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy will look into online posts made by one of its alleged "reservists" on the recent street brawls at Manila’s San Andres district, warning that he could be dishonorably discharged if he is found to have violated military rules.

Navy spokesperson Capt. Marissa Martinez said in a statement that an “appropriate investigation” would be conducted to establish the accountability of a certain Aristotle Quitana, whom the Navy described as “reportedly” a member of its Reserve Force.

If the probe confirms a violation of military rules and regulations, Quitana “may face appropriate sanctions, including dishonorable discharge from the Reserve Force,” Martinez said.

“The Philippine Navy does not tolerate any remarks that incite violence or show disregard for human life, as these are contrary to the standards of discipline and core values expected of all Navy personnel, including members of the Reserve Force,” she added.

The Navy has not formally confirmed his reservist status.

Police have identified 14 minors involved in the disturbance that broke out early Tuesday along Diamante Street in Barangay 797, after the local police precinct received reports of a group of boys causing trouble.

Street fights have repeatedly broken out among youth groups in Manila where minors have been seen throwing bottles and wielding metal rods at each other.

Under the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, children aged 15 and below are exempt from criminal liability, while those above 15 but below 18 can be held liable only if they acted with discernment.

Martinez said the Navy “remains committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline, accountability, and professionalism” among both regular and reserve personnel. The Navy did not give a timeline for the investigation.