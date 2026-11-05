^

Headlines

Navy probes alleged reservist over posts on San Andres youth riot

Philstar.com
November 5, 2026 | 2:12pm
Navy probes alleged reservist over posts on San Andres youth riot
File photo shows Navy spokespreson Capt. Marissa Martinez speaks during the book launch of the Philippine navy June 23, 2023.
Philippine Navy

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy will look into online posts made by one of its alleged "reservists" on the recent street brawls at Manila’s San Andres district, warning that he could be dishonorably discharged if he is found to have violated military rules.

Navy spokesperson Capt. Marissa Martinez said in a statement that an “appropriate investigation” would be conducted to establish the accountability of a certain Aristotle Quitana, whom the Navy described as “reportedly” a member of its Reserve Force.  

If the probe confirms a violation of military rules and regulations, Quitana “may face appropriate sanctions, including dishonorable discharge from the Reserve Force,” Martinez said.

“The Philippine Navy does not tolerate any remarks that incite violence or show disregard for human life, as these are contrary to the standards of discipline and core values expected of all Navy personnel, including members of the Reserve Force,” she added.

The Navy has not formally confirmed his reservist status.

Police have identified 14 minors involved in the disturbance that broke out early Tuesday along Diamante Street in Barangay 797, after the local police precinct received reports of a group of boys causing trouble.  

Street fights have repeatedly broken out among youth groups in Manila where minors have been seen throwing bottles and wielding metal rods at each other.

Under the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, children aged 15 and below are exempt from criminal liability, while those above 15 but below 18 can be held liable only if they acted with discernment.

Martinez said the Navy “remains committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline, accountability, and professionalism” among both regular and reserve personnel. The Navy did not give a timeline for the investigation.

AFP

MANILA

MILITARY

NAVY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara, Leni gap narrows &ndash; OCTA

Sara, Leni gap narrows – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The gap between Vice President Sara Duterte and Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo in a hypothetical presidential matchup in 2028...
Headlines
fbtw
Rules on absent senators sought

Rules on absent senators sought

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente Sotto III has filed a resolution seeking definitive rules to address the absences of...
Headlines
fbtw
Sotto seeks stricter Senate rules on prolonged absences

Sotto seeks stricter Senate rules on prolonged absences

By Alyana Uy | 22 hours ago
Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente "Tito" Sotto has filed a resolution seeking clearer rules on the prolonged...
Headlines
fbtw

OSG to SC: Junk Padilla, Go petition

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
The Senate impeachment court called on the Supreme Court  to throw out the petition from two senators who challenged an earlier ruling to lower the voting threshold to convict Vice President Sara Duterte. ...
Headlines
fbtw
Martin sneaking out of jail? Sandigan wants explanation

Martin sneaking out of jail? Sandigan wants explanation

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan Third Division has ordered officials of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to testify today...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino teens among least physically active globally &mdash; WHO study

Filipino teens among least physically active globally — WHO study

5 hours ago
Around 40% of Filipino adolescents reported no day with at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity in a...
Headlines
fbtw
8 DPWH personnel suspended over Surigao del Norte projects

8 DPWH personnel suspended over Surigao del Norte projects

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The cases involve allegedly incomplete but fully paid projects in Surigao del Norte.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP finds child abuse material on devices tied to Thomas Markle

PNP finds child abuse material on devices tied to Thomas Markle

7 hours ago
Police stressed that finding the material alone does not establish who placed it on the devices or who may be legally re...
Headlines
fbtw
Congressman: Budget issue blown out of proportion

Congressman: Budget issue blown out of proportion

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Don’t look at us.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with