The new chief justice: Who is Rodil Zalameda?

Supreme Court Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda on the sidelines of an Integrated Bar of the Philippines in Roxas City in August 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — A new chief justice has been appointed, filling the highest post in the judiciary as Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo reaches compulsory retirement on November 6.

This marks the second appointment of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the Supreme Court and the first to the position of chief justice.

On November 5, Presidential Communications Office chief Lino Cayetano announced that Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda had been appointed to the highest post in the judiciary.

He was chosen over two other senior justices appointed by the late President Benigno Aquino III, namely Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen and Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda.

Other shortlisted candidates included former President Rodrigo Duterte's detained associates, Associate Justices Japar Dimaampao and Jose Midas Marquez.

What will be Zalameda’s role?

The 1987 Constitution does not mandate any formal role for the chief justice other than serving as an ex-officio chairman of the Judicial and Bar Council and presiding over any impeachment trial of the president.

Despite holding the highest position in the judiciary, his vote carries the same weight as those of the other justices, with only 1 vote out of 15, as he is considered “first among equals” and not superior to the other justices.

He is also required to personally certify every decision rendered by the court.

Who is Zalameda?

Zalameda graduated from Ateneo de Manila University School of Law in 1987. He passed the Bar Examinations in 1988.

According to reports, after passing the bar, Zalameda worked as a clerk at the Makati Regional Trial Court for two years.

He then entered private practice before returning to government service in 1995 as a prosecutor in Mandaluyong. He became assistant city prosecutor in 1997 and city prosecutor in 2002.

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He served in the position until his appointment to the Court of Appeals on Sept. 5, 2008.

In 2019, Duterte appointed Zalameda as an associate justice of the Supreme Court, replacing Associate Justice Mariano del Castillo, who retired on July 29, 2019.

He was the first Supreme Court appointee to take a decision-writing exam in addition to an interview conducted by the Judicial and Bar Council.

Notable decisions penned by Zalameda

During his stint as an associate justice, Zalameda penned several notable decisions.

Zalameda was the ponente in the Deduro vs. Vinoya decision in 2023, which declared that red-tagging is a threat to life, liberty and security and that individuals being red-tagged can avail themselves of the writ of amparo.

He also penned the June 2026 decision acquitting former First Lady Imelda Marcos. Zalameda acquitted the former first lady of seven counts of graft involving Swiss foundations, reversing a 2018 Sandiganbayan decision.

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Zalameda also wrote a 2023 ruling stating that a minor above 15 but below 18 may still be criminally liable if the prosecution proves that the child acted with discernment. In this case, Zalameda upheld a homicide conviction.