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Fact check: Graphic distorts Hontiveros, Diokno positions on school shooting

Geraldine Santos - Philstar.com
September 28, 2026 | 3:42pm
Fact check: Graphic distorts Hontiveros, Diokno positions on school shooting
A social media graphic misleadingly portrays Sen. Risa Hontiveros and Rep. Chel Diokno as holding opposing positions on school shootings.
Screenshot taken Sept. 28, 2026, 12:35 p.m.

Content warning: School shooting and violence

MANILA, Philippines —  A social media graphic portraying Sen. Risa Hontiveros and Rep. Chel Diokno as taking opposing positions on school shootings is misleading.

In a September 23 post on X, a graphic compared the supposed stances of Hontiveros and Diokno, who are both affiliated with Akbayan, following a series of deadly school shootings in the country.

Diokno currently represents Akbayan in the House, while Hontiveros previously represented the party-list group and remains affiliated with the party.

A graphic shared on X portrays Sen. Risa Hontiveros and Rep. Chel Diokno as supposedly holding opposing positions on school shootings.
Screenshot taken Sept. 28, 2026, 12:35 p.m.

The image shared by X user @ALEXG00NCAYA0 shows Diokno alongside the statement, "It's the gun!" while Hontiveros' is accompanied by the text, "It's the phone!"

The graphic was shared with a caption favoring Diokno's supposed position over Hontiveros':

Chel Diokno > Risa Hontiveros for acknowledging the basic fact that the guns from shooters came from govt officials No guns, no shooting, no matter how much e-grooming you get. Social alienation will not be fixed through "child safety" laws, but through fostering community.

Rating: This is misleading.

Facts

The post presents a false either-or framing of the lawmakers' positions by presenting them as being on opposing sides of the issue following school shooting incidents in the country.

Hontiveros' position. Hontiveros called for tighter firearms regulation, saying the June 22 Tacloban school shooting may have been linked to online extremist group 764, which allegedly coerces children into violence and pornography.

In a July 1 hearing of the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality, Hontiveros said an alleged "adult groomer" may have recruited two minor suspects in the Tacloban shooting.

"Posibleng may mas malawak na network, at kailangang mahuli ito bago pa magkaroon ng susunod na mabibiktima," the senator said.

However, Hontiveros backed calls for stricter gun laws in an interview with ANC.

"I am also willing to bet na kung higpitan lang talaga 'yung pag-isyu at paglisensya ng firearms, mababawasan, baka makakalahati agad 'yung mga gun-related violence natin," she said on August 25.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros called for action addressing gun access, mental health, nihilistic violent extremism and the role of online platforms on Sept. 18, 2026 following a school shooting in South Cotabato.
Screenshot taken Sept. 28, 2026, 12:35 p.m.

In response to the South Cotabato school shooting on September 18, Hontiveros called to address different aspects that cause harm to the youth, which include gun access, alongside mental health, nihilistic violent extremism, and the role of online platforms.

"Panimulang hakbang na ang Sagip Bata Act na aming trinatrabaho sa Senado, na magpapalakas sa mga law enforcers sa pagsugpo sa NVE. But one measure will never be enough. Government needs to do a real accounting of how we are failing our children," she said in a statement on Facebook.

Diokno's position. Along with fellow Akbayan Party-list representatives Percival Cendaña and Dadah Ismula, and Dinagat Islands Rep. Kaka Bag-ao, Diokno filed a resolution at the House of Representatives to conduct a nationwide safety audit, inspection, and inventory of all firearms issued, owned, or possessed by government officials and employees.

Rep. Chel Diokno called for a nationwide safety audit and inventory of firearms issued, owned or possessed by government officials and employees on Sept. 24, 2026.
Screenshot taken Sept. 28, 2026, 12:35 p.m.

"Simple lang ang layunin nito: tiyakin na walang baril ang mapupunta sa maling kamay; panagutin ang mga nagpapabaya; at ayusin ang mga patakaran ng pamahalaan tungkol sa pagmamay-ari ng armas," Diokno said in a Facebook statement on September 24.

Are the two different? The positions of Hontiveros and Diokno therefore overlap on both gun access and the need to examine other factors behind school violence. The viral graphic strips away that broader context by presenting their views as mutually exclusive.

Why we fact-checked this

Three deadly school shootings have been reported in different parts of the Philippines since June.

On September 18, three students, including the shooter, died and six others were wounded in a shooting at Banga National High School in South Cotabato.

On August 18, two students, including the shooter, were killed in a shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University. Nine others were reported injured. Investigators said firearms linked to the shooter's father, a Bureau of Customs employee, were used in the attack.

On June 22, three students were killed in a shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City. Later reporting placed the number of injured at 20. Investigators also examined how the minor suspects obtained their firearms and whether online networks influenced their actions.

As of September 28, the X post had garnered more than 300 reposts, 1,900 likes and 51,500 views.

AKBAYAN

CHEL DIOKNO

FACT CHECK

FACT-CHECK

RISA HONTIVEROS

SCHOOL SHOOTING
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