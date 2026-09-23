^

Headlines

Fact check: Viral airport photo does not show Duterte back in Philippines

Geraldine Santos - Philstar.com
September 23, 2026 | 9:11am
Fact check: Viral airport photo does not show Duterte back in Philippines
An AI-generated image of former President Rodrigo Duterte with his family at an airport circulated on social media.

MANILA, Philippines — A viral image purporting to show former President Rodrigo Duterte with members of his family at an airport falsely claims that he has returned to the Philippines.

The image, which appears to use Duterte's appearance during his recent International Criminal Court (ICC) hearing, shows him alongside Vice President Sara Duterte, Honeylet Avanceña, Davao City Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte and Veronica "Kitty" Duterte.

Two Facebook posts shared the image with captions claiming that the former president had returned to the Philippines.

Facebook posts shared the AI-generated image with captions claiming that former President Rodrigo Duterte had returned to the Philippines.
Screenshot taken Sept. 22, 2026, 12:30 p.m.

One post was published on September 17, while another was posted on September 19, days after Duterte made his first in-person appearance before the ICC on September 16. He had previously appeared before the court via video link during his initial appearance in March 2025.

One post's caption read:

magagalit na naman si ante kler nito ????
tatay digong pauwi na ng pilipinas ????????

The image also circulated on TikTok, where some posts garnered thousands of views.

TikTok posts similarly shared the image with claims that Duterte had returned to the Philippines.

TikTok posts also shared the AI-generated image claiming that former President Rodrigo Duterte had returned to the Philippines.
Screenshot taken Sept. 22, 2026, 12:30 p.m.

Rating: This is fake. 

Facts

Duterte has not returned to the Philippines. He remains in ICC custody in The Hague, Netherlands. On September 16, Trial Chamber III ordered that he continue to be detained after finding "no notable change" in circumstances that would warrant his release, with or without conditions.

The chamber said the prospect of Duterte facing trial, and a lengthy prison sentence if convicted, had increased the risk of him absconding or obstructing or endangering court proceedings.

As of the September 16 detention ruling, the chamber's decision on Duterte's fitness to stand trial remained pending. The judges said reports submitted by a panel of three court-appointed medical experts did not contain information warranting a change in his detention.

“The Chamber finds that the prospect of the Accused facing a trial, and (in the event of a conviction), a lengthy prison sentence, has increased. There is, therefore, a likelihood of the Accused absconding and/or obstructing or endangering the investigation or the court proceedings,” the five-page decision read.

Duterte's trial is scheduled to open on November 30. The ICC confirmed in April three counts of crimes against humanity brought against him and committed him to trial.

Why we fact-checked this

The viral photo is one of several AI-generated images and videos of Duterte that have circulated since his appearance at the ICC, with one video claiming to show Duterte thanking his supporters.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appears at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on September 16, 2026, during a preparatory session as he faces charges over his “war on drugs,” which killed thousands.
AFP / Pool / Piroschka Van De Wouw

Duterte appeared in person at the ICC for the first time on September 16 for the third status conference in his case. He only previously appeared before the court via videolink during his initial appearance in March 2025.

The former president’s trial is scheduled to open on November 30, as he faces three counts of crimes against humanity over his administration’s war on drugs.

As of September 22, one of the Facebook posts has garnered more than 2,800 reactions, 300 comments, and 100 shares, while the other has obtained more than 2,100 reactions, 250 comments, and 100 shares.

One of the TikTok videos, meanwhile, has garnered more than 400,000 views, 19,600 likes, and 500 comments, while the other has gained at least 73,000 views, 5,000 likes, and 300 comments.
 

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL

FACT CHECK

FACT-CHECK

ICC

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcoleta forgoes participation in impeach trial

Marcoleta forgoes participation in impeach trial

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
Sen. Rodante Marcoleta is no longer inclined to participate in Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial amid...
Headlines
fbtw
VP-linked firms had deals with Davao government &ndash; witness

VP-linked firms had deals with Davao government – witness

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte secured 49 government contracts worth around P35 million while serving as the second highest official...
Headlines
fbtw
Firm in VP Sara's SALN won millions in Davao City contracts &nbsp;

Firm in VP Sara's SALN won millions in Davao City contracts  

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
A company that Vice President Sara Duterte declared as one of her business interests won nearly P36 million in government...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara holds no interest in GenCorp &ndash; Baste

Sara holds no interest in GenCorp – Baste

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 10 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has neither kept nor maintained any interest in GenCorp Industries Inc. since she assumed the...
Headlines
fbtw
Baste Duterte: Davao City unaware of VP Sara's GenCorp interests

Baste Duterte: Davao City unaware of VP Sara's GenCorp interests

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
VP Sara declared GenCorp in her SALN. Her brother says Davao City never knew.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines-EU free trade agreement seen next year

Philippines-EU free trade agreement seen next year

By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
The Philippines and the European Union are expected to sign a free trade agreement next year after the conclusion of...
Headlines
fbtw
33% expect economy to improve in a year &ndash; SWS

33% expect economy to improve in a year – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Three in every 10 Filipinos expect the Philippine economy to improve in the next 12 months, according to a new survey by Social...
Headlines
fbtw
Government OKs P2.48 billion project to upgrade national ID system

Government OKs P2.48 billion project to upgrade national ID system

By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
The government has approved a P2.48-billion public-private partnership project to further develop and enhance the national...
Headlines
fbtw
P27.4 billion extra MAIFIP fund to benefit 5 million families

P27.4 billion extra MAIFIP fund to benefit 5 million families

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
An estimated five million families will benefit from the additional P27.41-billion funding allocated for the Medical Assistance...
Headlines
fbtw
House OKs P785.2 million OVP budget for 2027

House OKs P785.2 million OVP budget for 2027

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
The proposed P785.2-million 2027 budget of the Office of Vice President – which is 11.7 percent lower than this year’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with