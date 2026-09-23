Fact check: Viral airport photo does not show Duterte back in Philippines

An AI-generated image of former President Rodrigo Duterte with his family at an airport circulated on social media.

MANILA, Philippines — A viral image purporting to show former President Rodrigo Duterte with members of his family at an airport falsely claims that he has returned to the Philippines.

The image, which appears to use Duterte's appearance during his recent International Criminal Court (ICC) hearing, shows him alongside Vice President Sara Duterte, Honeylet Avanceña, Davao City Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte and Veronica "Kitty" Duterte.

Two Facebook posts shared the image with captions claiming that the former president had returned to the Philippines.

Screenshot taken Sept. 22, 2026, 12:30 p.m. Facebook posts shared the AI-generated image with captions claiming that former President Rodrigo Duterte had returned to the Philippines.

One post was published on September 17, while another was posted on September 19, days after Duterte made his first in-person appearance before the ICC on September 16. He had previously appeared before the court via video link during his initial appearance in March 2025.

One post's caption read:

magagalit na naman si ante kler nito ????

tatay digong pauwi na ng pilipinas ????????

The image also circulated on TikTok, where some posts garnered thousands of views.

TikTok posts similarly shared the image with claims that Duterte had returned to the Philippines.

Screenshot taken Sept. 22, 2026, 12:30 p.m. TikTok posts also shared the AI-generated image claiming that former President Rodrigo Duterte had returned to the Philippines.

Rating: This is fake.

Facts

Duterte has not returned to the Philippines. He remains in ICC custody in The Hague, Netherlands. On September 16, Trial Chamber III ordered that he continue to be detained after finding "no notable change" in circumstances that would warrant his release, with or without conditions.

The chamber said the prospect of Duterte facing trial, and a lengthy prison sentence if convicted, had increased the risk of him absconding or obstructing or endangering court proceedings.

As of the September 16 detention ruling, the chamber's decision on Duterte's fitness to stand trial remained pending. The judges said reports submitted by a panel of three court-appointed medical experts did not contain information warranting a change in his detention.

“The Chamber finds that the prospect of the Accused facing a trial, and (in the event of a conviction), a lengthy prison sentence, has increased. There is, therefore, a likelihood of the Accused absconding and/or obstructing or endangering the investigation or the court proceedings,” the five-page decision read.

Duterte's trial is scheduled to open on November 30. The ICC confirmed in April three counts of crimes against humanity brought against him and committed him to trial.

Why we fact-checked this

The viral photo is one of several AI-generated images and videos of Duterte that have circulated since his appearance at the ICC, with one video claiming to show Duterte thanking his supporters.

AFP / Pool / Piroschka Van De Wouw Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appears at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on September 16, 2026, during a preparatory session as he faces charges over his “war on drugs,” which killed thousands.

Duterte appeared in person at the ICC for the first time on September 16 for the third status conference in his case. He only previously appeared before the court via videolink during his initial appearance in March 2025.

The former president’s trial is scheduled to open on November 30, as he faces three counts of crimes against humanity over his administration’s war on drugs.

As of September 22, one of the Facebook posts has garnered more than 2,800 reactions, 300 comments, and 100 shares, while the other has obtained more than 2,100 reactions, 250 comments, and 100 shares.

One of the TikTok videos, meanwhile, has garnered more than 400,000 views, 19,600 likes, and 500 comments, while the other has gained at least 73,000 views, 5,000 likes, and 300 comments.

