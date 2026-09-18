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Fact check: Viral Duterte video after ICC appearance is AI-generated

Philstar.com
September 18, 2026 | 7:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A viral video supposedly showing former President Rodrigo Duterte thanking his supporters after personally appearing before the International Criminal Court (ICC) is AI-generated.

A TikTok user shared the video on Wednesday, September 16, showing Duterte allegedly thanking his supporters and asking them to include his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, in their prayers.

"Isama ninyo sa inyong mga panalangin ang aking anak na si Inday. Ipagdasal ninyo sana na bigyan siya ng Diyos ng lakas, tapang, at karunungan upang malampasan niya ang lahat ng pagsubok na kanyang kinakaharap ngayon," the AI-generated video of Duterte said.

(Include my daughter Inday in your prayers. Please pray that God gives her the strength, courage and wisdom to overcome all the challenges she is facing.)

The same video was posted earlier by Facebook page Edd AI at around 7:18 p.m., more than two hours before it was shared by the TikTok user at around 9:29 p.m.

The Facebook page also included a disclaimer saying its content was AI-generated, along with the hashtags #aigenerated and #satire.

Duterte appeared in person before the ICC for the first time on September 16 for the third status conference in his case.

He previously appeared before the court via videolink during his initial appearance in March 2025.

— 
Voiced by Philstar.com / Janelle Liong
Script and editing by Philstar.com / Geraldine Santos

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