P5.54-M worth of shabu found hidden in kinetic sand toy

Authorities in the Port of Clark seize a shipment of toys with shabu hidden in it on Feb. 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Shabu worth an estimated P5.54 million was found hidden inside kinetic sand toys at the Port of Clark, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported on Friday, March 7.

The BOC said that the port officials, together with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), found 816 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride (better known as shabu) concealed among toys on February 28.

The package originated from Los Angeles, California, and was bound for Cagayan de Oro City.

“The operation stemmed from derogatory information provided by PDEA, leading customs authorities to examine 10 pieces of toys—one surprise egg toy and nine kinetic sand toys. Inside each toy were vacuum-sealed pouches containing a white crystalline substance, suspected to be illegal narcotics,” the BOC said.

PDEA tested the confiscated powder and confirmed that it was shabu.

The shipment violated multiple sections of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, particularly those concerning the import and export of prohibited goods.

The BOC has issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention for the shipment, but no arrests have been made yet in connection with the confiscated drugs.

Port of Clark District Collector Jairus Reyes stated that close coordination with various government agencies prevented the illegal drugs from reaching the streets.