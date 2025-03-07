^

Headlines

P5.54-M worth of shabu found hidden in kinetic sand toy

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 7, 2025 | 4:15pm
P5.54-M worth of shabu found hidden in kinetic sand toy
Authorities in the Port of Clark seize a shipment of toys with shabu hidden in it on Feb. 28, 2025.
Bureau of Customs / Release

MANILA, Philippines — Shabu worth an estimated P5.54 million was found hidden inside kinetic sand toys at the Port of Clark, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported on Friday, March 7.

The BOC said that the port officials, together with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), found 816 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride (better known as shabu) concealed among toys on February 28. 

The package originated from Los Angeles, California, and was bound for Cagayan de Oro City. 

“The operation stemmed from derogatory information provided by PDEA, leading customs authorities to examine 10 pieces of toys—one surprise egg toy and nine kinetic sand toys. Inside each toy were vacuum-sealed pouches containing a white crystalline substance, suspected to be illegal narcotics,” the BOC said. 

PDEA tested the confiscated powder and confirmed that it was shabu. 

The shipment violated multiple sections of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, particularly those concerning the import and export of prohibited goods.

The BOC has issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention for the shipment, but no arrests have been made yet in connection with the confiscated drugs.

Port of Clark District Collector Jairus Reyes stated that close coordination with various government agencies prevented the illegal drugs from reaching the streets.

BUREAU OF CUSTOMS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More service credits for poll workers lauded

More service credits for poll workers lauded

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Public school teachers yesterday welcomed the approved increase of service credits for government officials and employees...
Headlines
fbtw
2025 elections: Lakas-CMD named dominant majority party

2025 elections: Lakas-CMD named dominant majority party

22 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has designated the country's largest political party, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, as...
Headlines
fbtw
Who&rsquo;s more against divorce? More Filipino men likely to reject pro-divorce candidates

Who’s more against divorce? More Filipino men likely to reject pro-divorce candidates

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Filipino men are more likely than women to oppose candidates advocating for the legalization of divorce, according to a recent...
Headlines
fbtw
Condolences pour in for 2 PAF fighter jet pilots killed in crash

Condolences pour in for 2 PAF fighter jet pilots killed in crash

23 hours ago
Messages of condolence from top officials have flooded in for the loved ones of two Philippine Air Force pilots who lost their...
Headlines
fbtw
Ivan Uy resigns as DICT secretary

Ivan Uy resigns as DICT secretary

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Ivan Uy has resigned as the secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, according to Malac...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ghost students: DepEd withheld P200 million in vouchers&nbsp;due to 'questionable' claims

Ghost students: DepEd withheld P200 million in vouchers due to 'questionable' claims

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
The Department of Education prevented the release of approximately P200 million in senior high school voucher subsidies for...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Free train, bus rides for female commuters this Women&rsquo;s Month

LIST: Free train, bus rides for female commuters this Women’s Month

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
In celebration of Women’s month, several train and bus lines are offering free rides to their female passengers during...
Headlines
fbtw
BPI cuts fund transfer fee to P10

BPI cuts fund transfer fee to P10

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Filipinos using Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) can now transfer funds to other banks and e-wallets for a reduced fee...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with