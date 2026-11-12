ASEAN Summit: Metro Manila road closures, alternate routes, traffic advisories

Flags of member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as seen in an undated image

MANILA, Philippines (Updated Nov. 12; First published Oct. 29, 2026.) — Motorists, commuters and air travelers should prepare for road closures, traffic restrictions and possible flight disruptions as Metro Manila hosts the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in November.

The summit will run from Nov. 16 to 18 at several venues across the capital, primarily the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

Security preparations will affect road access around the venue and may also lead to changes in airport operations.

Special non-working days: Nov. 16 to 18

Malacañang has declared Nov. 16 to 18 special non-working days throughout Metro Manila. This is when the ASEAN Leaders Summit will take place. U.S. President Donald Trump is among the leaders expected to attend the meetings.

Under Proclamation 1447, the work suspension is intended to ease traffic congestion and allow authorities to secure areas used by summit participants.

Road restrictions

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority explained on Wednesday, November 11, that there will be no widespread road closures during the summit, with restrictions limited to designated security zones around the Philippine International Convention Center and Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex in Pasay City.

However, motorists should prepare for temporary traffic stoppages along major thoroughfares whenever convoys carrying foreign leaders and delegations pass through.

MMDA Chairman Romando Artes warned that traffic could be particularly heavy from November 12 to 14 because of convoy rehearsals, traffic simulations, road repairs and adjustments to barriers ahead of the summit.

Access to four streets within the PICC and CCP security exclusion zone is restricted from November 9 to 18, according to the MMDA.

These are:

Atang Dela Rama Street

Vicente Sotto Street

Pedro Bukaneg Street

Magdalena Jalandoni Street

Only accredited personnel and vehicles bearing authorized ASEAN stickers will be allowed inside the restricted perimeter. Government vehicles without proper authorization will also be denied entry.

The MMDA said other major roads will remain open, although motorists should expect delays and temporary traffic restrictions during the movement of official convoys.

Authorities have also advised motorists to avoid Macapagal Boulevard, the World Trade Center area, Diokno Boulevard and portions of Roxas Boulevard because of anticipated traffic congestion.

The MMDA said access restrictions around the PICC will be implemented in two phases. MMDA

Alternate routes and traffic adjustments

The MMDA has designated alternate routes for vehicles traveling near the PICC and CCP Complex.

Southbound motorists traveling along Roxas Boulevard toward Diokno Boulevard and Macapagal Boulevard may take the following route:

Turn right onto EDSA. Turn right onto Diokno Boulevard. Turn right onto Macapagal Boulevard.

Northbound motorists traveling along Diokno Boulevard and Macapagal Boulevard toward Roxas Boulevard may take:

Turn right onto Seaside Boulevard. Turn right onto Macapagal Boulevard. Turn left onto EDSA. Turn left onto Roxas Boulevard.

The MMDA will also implement a stop-and-go traffic scheme along roads used by official convoys. Traffic will be temporarily halted when heads of state and their delegations pass, then allowed to resume afterward.

Artes said these interruptions would generally last only a few minutes.

Truck operators will also be required to follow designated routes from Nov. 15 to 18 to keep container trucks away from Roxas Boulevard.

The alternative truck routes cover roads connecting Manila's Port Area, North Harbor, North Diversion Road and President Osmeña Highway.

EDSA bus lanes, number coding

Designated EDSA bus lanes will be shared with official summit convoys to facilitate the movement of foreign delegates.

The Department of Transportation said buses will continue using the lanes, while traffic personnel will manage their movement to accommodate diplomatic convoys. Private motorists may continue using the regular EDSA lanes.

Motorists approaching the Magallanes Flyover from the Ayala Tunnel should also expect temporary traffic stoppages.

Meanwhile, the MMDA has suspended the number coding scheme from Monday, November 16, to Wednesday, November 18.

The MMDA said it will deploy 2,637 personnel to assist with traffic management and security operations, including emergency response teams and towing personnel.

Motorists and commuters are advised to allow additional travel time, follow posted traffic instructions and monitor official MMDA advisories for further adjustments.

For air travelers: More than 300 flights scheduled between Nov. 13 and 19 have been affected by cancelations or rescheduling. Read Philstar.com's list of affected flights. — with a report from John Marwin Elao