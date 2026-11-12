^

Headlines

Greta Thunberg joins opposition to Pax Silica ahead of Philippines' signing

Alyana Uy - Philstar.com
November 12, 2026 | 12:35pm
Greta Thunberg joins opposition to Pax Silica ahead of Philippines' signing
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg speaks to the media as she arrives at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, on Nov. 10, 2026.
AFP / Ozan Kose

MANILA, Philippines — Renowned Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined calls to reject Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to secure global semiconductor and artificial intelligence supply chains.

"Labor, land, and minerals should serve the people and the planet, not fuel the wars and ambitions of imperialist powers," Thunberg said in a social media video posted Wednesday, November 11.

As the Philippines moves toward joining the agreement later this year, Thunberg appeared alongside climate activists and organizers Mitzi Jonelle Tan, Mikaela Loach, Adrian Bonifacio and Kim Saira.

The activists also expressed support for protests against US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the Philippines.

Trump is expected to arrive in Manila for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, with protests planned for Tuesday, November 17.

Although the Philippines is not expected to sign the Pax Silica framework agreement during the summit, the country's Board of Investments expects the signing to take place before the end of 2026.

Drawing opposition. Under the proposed framework, the Philippines has put forward plans for a 4,000-acre industrial center within the Luzon Economic Corridor to support advanced electronics manufacturing.

The project would begin with a 1,620-hectare hub in New Clark City, Tarlac, where development has faced controversy over alleged possible environmental degradation and the displacement of farming and fishing communities.

The Philippines' hub would be the first site developed among members of the Pax Silica consortium.

DONALD TRUMP

GRETA THUNBERG

PAX SILICA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Defense: Sara did not get double pay

Defense: Sara did not get double pay

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
After presenting the Davao City accountant as witness before the Senate impeachment court, Vice President Sara Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
If VP quits, will impeach trial continue?

If VP quits, will impeach trial continue?

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
It would be up to the Senate impeachment court to decide whether to continue with the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Over 300 flights affected by ASEAN Summit in Manila Nov. 13&ndash;19

LIST: Over 300 flights affected by ASEAN Summit in Manila Nov. 13–19

By Alyana Uy | 1 day ago
Changes affect flights by AirAsia, Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte received &lsquo;return of capital&rsquo; of 2.14 million from GenCorp. &mdash; witness

Sara Duterte received ‘return of capital’ of 2.14 million from GenCorp. — witness

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has received a “return of capital” from a corporation tied to her, according to the...
Headlines
fbtw

Witness: VP got P2.14 million ‘return of capital’ from GenCorp

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte received a total of P2.14 million as “return of capital” from 2022 to 2025 from GenCorp Industries Inc., a corporation tied to her and her husband, its legal counsel said at...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, Australia to sign defense deal

Philippines, Australia to sign defense deal

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
The Philippines and Australia are scheduled to sign a landmark defense cooperation deal on Sunday ahead of next week’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan junks Revilla bid to dismiss malversation rap

Sandigan junks Revilla bid to dismiss malversation rap

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
 The Sandiganbayan has denied former senator Ramon Revilla Jr.’s petition to dismiss the malversation case against...
Headlines
fbtw
Macalintal appeals SC ruling on BSKE reset

Macalintal appeals SC ruling on BSKE reset

15 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) may uphold the constitutionality of the law fixing the term of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials...
Headlines
fbtw
Adjusted mall hours start next week

Adjusted mall hours start next week

By Andrew Ronquillo | 15 hours ago
Mall operators in the capital will adjust operating hours to ease holiday traffic, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines ready to welcome ASEAN leaders

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The Philippines will welcome heads of state and government to Manila for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits from Nov. 15 to 17 as the 10-member bloc faces many challenges in...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with