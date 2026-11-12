Greta Thunberg joins opposition to Pax Silica ahead of Philippines' signing

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg speaks to the media as she arrives at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, on Nov. 10, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Renowned Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined calls to reject Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to secure global semiconductor and artificial intelligence supply chains.

"Labor, land, and minerals should serve the people and the planet, not fuel the wars and ambitions of imperialist powers," Thunberg said in a social media video posted Wednesday, November 11.

As the Philippines moves toward joining the agreement later this year, Thunberg appeared alongside climate activists and organizers Mitzi Jonelle Tan, Mikaela Loach, Adrian Bonifacio and Kim Saira.

The activists also expressed support for protests against US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the Philippines.

Trump is expected to arrive in Manila for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, with protests planned for Tuesday, November 17.

Although the Philippines is not expected to sign the Pax Silica framework agreement during the summit, the country's Board of Investments expects the signing to take place before the end of 2026.

Drawing opposition. Under the proposed framework, the Philippines has put forward plans for a 4,000-acre industrial center within the Luzon Economic Corridor to support advanced electronics manufacturing.

The project would begin with a 1,620-hectare hub in New Clark City, Tarlac, where development has faced controversy over alleged possible environmental degradation and the displacement of farming and fishing communities.

The Philippines' hub would be the first site developed among members of the Pax Silica consortium.