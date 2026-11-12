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Mans Carpio's friend admits no proof of Japan dinner reimbursement

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 12, 2026 | 6:30pm
Mans Carpio's friend admits no proof of Japan dinner reimbursement
Lawyer Arnel Antero, the friend of Vice President Sara Duterte and Manases Carpio during the impeachment trial on Nov. 12, 2026.
Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — The friend of Vice President Sara Duterte’s husband said he has no proof that he partly reimbursed more than P200,000 of his credit card bill in Japan.

During his testimony on Thursday, November 12, lawyer Anel Antero, the witness presented by the defense panel, said the purchase was made for 11 individuals when he and Manases Carpio were dining at a restaurant in Ginza, Japan.

According to Antero, he was with Carpio and nine other law school friends when they dined in Ginza and used Carpio’s credit card to pay the bill.

The bill reportedly amounted to P205,007.29.

He said he later reimbursed Carpio with 40,000 Japanese yen, or around P16,000.

Antero also recalled that all 11 individuals who dined with Carpio had cash but were short of funds.

Prosecution lawyer Virgil Ligutan then questioned Antero on why, among the 11 individuals who dined with Carpio, the Vice President’s husband was the only one who offered to pay the bill.

Antero then said: “I don’t see anything magical about that, sir.”

“Ang totoo po niyan marami pong nag-volunteer na credit card nila ang gamitin, pero si Attorney Mans…” Antero added.

(The truth is, many people actually volunteered to let their credit cards be used, but Attorney Mans…)

Ligutan then asked if Antero had proof that he partly reimbursed Carpio, to which Antero replied: “Wala po.” (There is none).

Prosecution forensic analyst Alexander Cabrera previously flagged the May 2023 Tokyo restaurant charge as an unusually large personal expenditure while examining the couple’s finances.

The prosecution connected it to allegations that Duterte amassed about P817.87 million in undeclared assets and income and failed to fully disclose her assets in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth.

Ligutan also raised that the relevant question was not merely whether Carpio could afford the meal, but whether a single dinner worth P205,000 was consistent with the constitutional expectation that public officials and their families lead modest lives.

“This is central to the unexplained wealth, Your Honor. This is in the law, public officials and members of their family should lead a modest life. How is that irrelevant? Being the spouse of the Vice President does not make him immune from the requirements of leading a modest life, Your Honor,” Ligutan said.

This issue is being tackled under Article II of the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte.

The said article tackles allegations of ill-gotten wealth and non-declaration of her SALNs.

CORRUPTION

DUTERTE

IMPEACHMENT

SALN

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
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