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Entertainment

Yen Santos, Jameson Blake essay breakup anxiety in PETA play

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
November 9, 2026 | 12:37pm
Yen Santos, Jameson Blake essay breakup anxiety in PETA play
"The Art of Brraking Up" is an anthology of vignettes dissecting the many-faceted realities of separation, heartbreak, and emotional recovery across multiple generations.
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines – After “Tabing Ilog,” ABS-CBN Teatro Kapamilya and Peta Plus, in collaboration with Star Music, embarks on another collaboration with George de Jesus’ “The Art of Breaking Up.”

This Palanca Award-winning play captures the painful realities of a breakup.

“This is a new production. Songs from Star Music are woven into the narrative, with vocalists Kolette Madelo and Jarren Garcia performing the selected songs. Here’s to more stories, more possibilities, and more collaborations,” shared Gold Villar-Lim, speaking on behalf of Peta Plus.

"The Art of Breaking Up" is an anthology of vignettes dissecting the many-faceted realities of separation, heartbreak, and emotional recovery across multiple generations.

The cast did a marvelous job of essaying their respective roles. Kudos to theater stalwarts Teroy Guzman and Roselyn Perez. Ditto with movie actors Nikki Valdez, Anna Luna, and Jameson Blake, who proved that crossing over to a different medium is an easy feat for seasoned thespians.

Brava, too, to actress Yen Santos, who essayed the character of Gabbie with on-point delivery and humor.

But it was Meann Espinosa who stole the show with her bevy of cameos, complete with coifs and fast hair changes.

The play is aptly worded in the line, “Mahal kita pero ayoko nang maging tayo!”

Some performances will have Jake Cuenca, Janella Salvador, Ruby Ruiz, Bibeth Orteza, and Carlitos Siguion-Reyna.

Directed by Dudz Teraña, "The Art of Breaking Up" runs until December 6 at the PETA Theater Center. Tickets are available from TicketWorld.

RELATED: How Nikki Valdez learned the 'art of breaking up'

JAKE CUENCA

JAMESON BLAKE

JANELLA SALVADOR

STAR MUSIC

YEN SANTOS
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