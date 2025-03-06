P6.8-M worth of shabu seized in PDEA-9 entrapment operation

All four shabu peddlers entrapped in Barangay San Roque in Zamboanga City by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 are now detained.

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from four traffickers arrested in an entrapment operation in Barangay San Roque, Zamboanga City, on Thursday, March 6.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, director of PDEA-9, told reporters in Cotabato City via text message on Thursday afternoon that the four suspects were immediately frisked and handcuffed after selling one kilo of shabu, worth P6.8 million, to agents during an entrapment operation in Barangay San Roque.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said they will prosecute the now-detained shabu peddlers, Jason Orquijo, 39; Eldrian Alvarez, 20; Alrakib Dasid, 36; and Ellan Testado, 42, for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“The entrapment operation was planned with the help of tipsters. To them we are thankful,” Gadaoni-Tosoc said.

Besides the shabu, PDEA-9 agents also confiscated the Honda Wave 100 motorcycle and tricycle used by the suspects to distribute their illegal merchandise to contacts in various barangays in Zamboanga City.