Chiz cautions senator-judges against harsh questioning of witnesses

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian (left) and Senate Impeachment Presiding Officer Francis Escudero (right) at the Senate impeachment court on Nov. 12, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — After tense exchanges at the Senate impeachment court, presiding officer Chiz Escudero reminded senator-judges and lawyers to exercise restraint in questioning witnesses.

Escudero said witnesses in Vice President Sara Duterte's trial are entitled to protection from insulting questions and harsh treatment, even when their answers are unsatisfactory.

"The chair wishes to emphasize that an answer which may be unsatisfactory is not inherently contemptible," Escudero said.

He cited Section 3, Rule 132 of the Rules on Evidence, which outlines the rights and obligations of witnesses during judicial proceedings.

"A witness must answer questions, although his answer may tend to establish a claim against him," Escudero said, quoting the provision.

The rule also protects witnesses from irrelevant, improper or insulting questions, as well as harsh or insulting behavior during examination.

It further limits questioning to matters pertinent to the case and provides protections against self-incrimination and questions that could unfairly damage a witness's reputation.

Chiz acknowledges own impatience

Escudero acknowledged that he, too, had shown frustration during earlier proceedings, when defense witnesses struggled to answer questions about properties linked to Duterte's Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

"The chair wishes to remind the members of this court as well, including the presiding officer himself, who stated that his patience was wearing thin the other day, that we are sitting as senator-judges in a trial," he said.

During Tuesday's hearing, Escudero told Davao City accountant Vingelin Bajan that his patience was running out after she repeatedly struggled to recall details of her former partnership in an accounting firm that audited companies linked to Duterte.

Other senator-judges also questioned Bajan's recollection, particularly her difficulty confirming documents and transactions involving the firm.

The previous day, Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin faced similar scrutiny over his inconsistent testimony about properties declared in Duterte's SALN and his inability to recall details of his overseas travels.

The witnesses were presented by the defense under Article II of the Articles of Impeachment, which covers allegations of ill-gotten wealth and failure to fully disclose Duterte's assets and liabilities.

Escudero's reminder came as the impeachment court continued hearing testimony on those allegations, underscoring the obligation of senator-judges to ensure fair treatment of witnesses while examining the evidence before them.