^

Headlines

Marcos' senatorial race allies vow to assert West Philippine Sea rights

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 4:29pm
Marcos' senatorial race allies vow to assert West Philippine Sea rights
The senatorial candidates on the administration slate of President Bongbong Marcos kick off their campaign in Marcos' stronghold, Ilocos Norte, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.
Philstar.com / Jean Mangaluz

ILOCOS NORTE, Philippines — Several senatorial aspirants from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration slate have reaffirmed their commitment to defending the Philippines' sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.

During the campaign kickoff in Marcos' stronghold of Ilocos Norte, candidates insisted on the need for national policies to assert maritime rights.

Senate Majority Leader and reelectionist Francis Tolentino expressed support for the administration's multilateral approach, emphasizing that the issue is not solely a bilateral matter between China and the Philippines.

Tolentino, author of the Philippine Maritime Zones Law and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law—both signed into law by Marcos—stressed their significance in reinforcing maritime rights. It gives the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard to reassert the country's rights over the waterways, he said.

“It is a long process, so we started it with those two laws, which serve as the legal framework for us to assert our maritime rights,” Tolentino said in Filipino.

Former Senate President Tito Sotto echoed Tolentino’s sentiments, noting that implementation is now key.

Sotto, who had filed similar legislation during his tenure as senator, said: “That is what we talked about when we filed it. If China has a nine dash line, so we may also need a nine dash line. It is that simple because we cannot leave it to the interpretation of the UNCLOS or the United Nation Convention on the Laws of the Sea.”

Benjamin Abalos, former interior secretary, also said that the Permanent Court of Arbitration has already ruled in favor of the Philippines.

“We won in the tribunal, and that victory is ours. We cannot give this away; it is ours,” Abalos said in Filipino.

Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS party-list) took a more hardline stance, declaring that defending the West Philippine Sea is worth making sacrifices.

“Thousands of Katipuneros died defending this country. Why shouldn’t we?” Tulfo said.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

ERWIN TULFO

FRANCIS TOLENTINO

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;VP Sara impeachment trial starts after SONA&rsquo;
play

‘VP Sara impeachment trial starts after SONA’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte would commence only after President Marcos’ fourth State of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Official campaign period starts today &ndash; Comelec

Official campaign period starts today – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The race is on for the 65 senatorial candidates and 155 party-list groups in the May 2025 midterm polls as the 90-day campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
2 career Comelec execs appointed commissioners

2 career Comelec execs appointed commissioners

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has named two insiders as replacements for two newly retired commissioners of the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker, 3 lawmakers face graft, falsification raps

Speaker, 3 lawmakers face graft, falsification raps

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez and three other congressmen are facing criminal and graft charges before the Office of the Ombudsman...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Candidates warned: Violating campaign material rules may lead to election offense

Candidates warned: Violating campaign material rules may lead to election offense

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
As the campaign period for the 2025 midterm elections began on Tuesday, February 11, the Commission on Elections (Comelec)...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco hikes rates for February 2025

Meralco hikes rates for February 2025

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Households can expect their electricity bills to rise this February due to higher generation charges.
Headlines
fbtw
Bam Aquino, Kiko Pangilinan launch Senate comeback bid

Bam Aquino, Kiko Pangilinan launch Senate comeback bid

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Former senators Bam Aquino and Francis Pangilinan launched their 2025 senatorial campaign Tuesday with a morning mass at the...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with