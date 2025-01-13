Biden ‘optimistic’ that Trump will continue trilateral partnership with Japan, Philippines

From Malacañan Palace, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. virtually meets with United States President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru on Monday, January 13, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — United States President Joe Biden is “optimistic” that president-elect Donald Trump will continue the country’s trilateral partnership with both Japan and the Philippines.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. held a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru on Monday, January 13 (Philippine time), to discuss trilateral ties between the three nations.

Marcos previously met with Biden and former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a historic trilateral summit in the U.S. in April 2024, where the three leaders discussed their countries' commitments to maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Our countries have an interest in continuing this partnership and institutionalizing our cooperation across our governments so that it is built to last. I’m optimistic that my successor will also see the value of continuing this partnership, and that it is framed the right way,” Biden said, according to the press statement released by the Presidential Communications Office.

In a separate statement, the White House confirmed that the three leaders discussed how to continue their cooperation in the region.

“Together the three Leaders discussed trilateral maritime security and economic cooperation, as well as the People’s Republic of China’s dangerous and unlawful behavior in the South China Sea. The three Leaders agreed on the importance of continued coordination to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the White House said.

China's presence in the West Philippine Sea (the area within the South China Sea that belongs to the Philippines) has persisted following the trilateral summit between the three countries in 2024. Beijing's vessels are frequently seen patrolling Philippine waters, with Manila now grappling with the presence of the Chinese Coast Guard's "monster" vessel.

With Kishida replaced by Shigeru in 2024, and Biden soon set to hand over the reins to Trump, Marcos will be the only head of state to remain in position since that summit.

Under the Democrat-led White House, the U.S. has been vocal in its staunch support of the Philippines in response to Beijing’s maritime expansion into Manila’s waters.

With Republican Donald Trump set to take office before the end of January, questions remain about his stance on the South China Sea territorial dispute.

Despite this leadership change, Marcos stated that the three countries will continue their cooperative efforts.

“I am confident that our three countries will continue to work together closely to sustain the gains that we have made in enhancing and deepening our ties,” Marcos said during the meeting.

From the April 2024 Summit, the three countries released their Trilateral Joint Vision Statement, which saw their pledge to maintain regional peace.

“Our three nations share a firm commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific that is connected, prosperous, secure, inclusive, and resilient. We welcome coordination and cooperation with a wide range of partners who share these goals,” the joint statement read.

Biden said that there has been significant progress since their last meeting, particularly in the areas of maritime security, economic security, technology cooperation, and high-quality infrastructure investments.

“We should continue to deepen our cooperation in these areas, I believe,” Biden said.

This was also affirmed by the Japanese Prime Minister.

“Going forward, it is important to deepen trilateral cooperation in a variety of fields,” Ishiba said.