True devotion means living in faith, obedience â€” Manila archbishop

True devotion means living in faith, obedience — Manila archbishop

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 7:58am
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula during the consecration of the bread and wine during the "misa mayor" at the Quirino Grandstand for the celebration of the feast day of the Black Nazarene on Jan. 9, 2025.
Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila - Office of Communications / Kyler Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — True devotion to the Black Nazarene means living in faith and obedience, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula said. 

In his homily during the "misa mayor" at the Quirino Grandstand on Thursday, January 9, for the Feast of the Black Nazarene, Advincula said that devotion requires the faithful to trust and obey God.

“Kung tunay tayong deboto, kung totoong mahal natin ang Poong Hesus Nazareno, maging masunurin tayo sa kanya. Gayahin natin sya, na masunurin sa Ama magpahanggang kamatayan. Sabi sa ating tema ngayong taon, mas kinalulugdan ng Diyos ang ating pagsunod kaysa paghahandog,” Advincula said. 

(If we are true devotees, if we truly love the Black Nazarene, let us be obedient to Him. Let us imitate Him, who was obedient to the Father even unto death. As this year’s theme reminds us, God delights more in our obedience than in our offerings.)

Advincula also warned that superficial acts of devotion, such as offerings, will be meaningless if not accompanied by genuine obedience.

“Sa totoo lang, ang pagsunod ang tanda ng pag-asa. Kung ano ang sinusunod natin, 'yun talaga talaga ang inaasahan natin. Kung naghahandog tayo sa Senyor, pero sumusunod naman tayo sa pera, ibig sabihin, pera talaga ang inaasahan natin,” Advincula said. 

(In truth, obedience is the sign of hope. What we follow reveals what we truly place our hope in. If we offer to the Lord but follow money, it means that money is what we truly rely on.)

“Kung nagdedebosyon tayo sa Senyor, pero sumusunod naman tayo sa masamang tao, ibig sabihin, masamang tao ang inaasahan natin. Kung namamanata tayo sa Senyor, pero sumusunod naman tayo sa bisyo, ibig sabihin, bisyo talaga ang inaasahan natin. At kapag susunod tayo sa pera, sa masamang tao, sa bisyo, o anumang bagay ng mundo, mabibigo lamang tayo,” he added.

(If we are devoted to the Lord but follow wicked people, it means we place our trust in those wicked people. If we perform acts of devotion to the Lord but follow vices, it means we truly rely on those vices. And when we follow money, wicked people, vices, or any worldly thing, we will only end up disappointed.)

According to the Manila Public Information Office, 70,000 devotees have attended the mass. 

BLACK NAZARENE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

JOSE CARDINAL ADVINCULA

NAZARENO

TRASLACION
