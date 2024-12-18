^

Headlines

Immigration: Estimated 8,000 ‘downgraded’ POGO workers still in Philippines

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 18, 2024 | 7:54pm
Immigration: Estimated 8,000 â€˜downgradedâ€™ POGO workers still in Philippines
A raided POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga on June 24, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — A significant number of foreign workers employed by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), whose visas were downgraded, are still staying in the country, according to the Bureau of Immigration.

In a press conference on Wednesday, December 18, Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said that an estimated 8,000 foreign nationals whose visas were downgraded have not yet exited the country.

“Ang importante po diyan ay they are accounted for, most voluntarily departed, a substantial number,” Viado said.

(The important thing here is that they are accounted for, most voluntarily departed, a substantial number.)

Meanwhile, fewer than a thousand foreign POGO workers remain unaccounted for, according to Viado.

Viado noted that there are around 33,000 foreign workers of POGOs registered with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). 

Of these, Immigration Chief Viado stated that 23,000 to 24,000 had voluntarily departed.

The automatic revocation of still-existing POGO licenses started on December 15.

RELATED: Revocation of remaining POGO licenses starts today

In November, Marcos issued Executive Order No. 74, extending the ban on POGOs and internet gaming licenses to include illegal offshore gaming activities, new applications, renewals and the cessation of operations.

Marcos initially declared the ban on POGOs during his third State of the Nation Address last July due to alleged unlawful activities that were subjects of congressional inquiries.  

In response, government agencies like the PAOCC, the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Immigration began implementing measures to downgrade the visas of foreign POGO workers, starting October 15.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATORS

POGO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bayan pushes VP impeachment before Christmas break

Bayan pushes VP impeachment before Christmas break

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Lawmakers should impeach Vice President Sara Duterte before Congress adjourns for the Christmas break, militant group Bagong...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress has oversight on confidential fund use &ndash; ex-COA exec

Congress has oversight on confidential fund use – ex-COA exec

By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
Vice President Sara Duterte cannot use confidentiality as an excuse not to respond to questions of lawmakers regarding her...
Headlines
fbtw
Will Mary Jane get presidential pardon?

Will Mary Jane get presidential pardon?

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
Malacañang remained mum yesterday on calls to grant a presidential pardon to Filipino death row convict Mary Jane Veloso,...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth board thumbs down purchase of 30th anniv items worth over P37.5 million

PhilHealth board thumbs down purchase of 30th anniv items worth over P37.5 million

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation’s board of directors thumbed down the proposed procurement of over P37.5...
Headlines
fbtw
Mary Jane Veloso flies home to 'new life'
play

Mary Jane Veloso flies home to 'new life'

14 hours ago
A Filipina who spent nearly 15 years on Indonesia's death row landed in Manila Wednesday morning where she was taken to a...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Querubin weakens into LPA; rains to continue

Querubin weakens into LPA; rains to continue

By Bella Cariaso | 5 minutes ago
Tropical Depression Querubin has weakened into a low-pressure area, but the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo brothers still leading in new Senate poll

Tulfo brothers still leading in new Senate poll

By Janvic Mateo | 5 minutes ago
Two brothers of Sen. Raffy Tulfo are still the most preferred candidates for the Senate in the latest voter preference survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. defers signing of 2025 budget; line veto set

Marcos Jr. defers signing of 2025 budget; line veto set

5 minutes ago
Amid concerns over budget cuts, President Marcos has deferred the signing of the proposed 2025 General Appropriations Act...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration launches online student visa permit application for foreign students

Immigration launches online student visa permit application for foreign students

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
In a press briefing, Immigration Spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that the mechanism will make it easier for foreign students...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with