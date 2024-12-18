Immigration: Estimated 8,000 â€˜downgradedâ€™ POGO workers still in Philippines

Immigration: Estimated 8,000 ‘downgraded’ POGO workers still in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — A significant number of foreign workers employed by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), whose visas were downgraded, are still staying in the country, according to the Bureau of Immigration.

In a press conference on Wednesday, December 18, Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said that an estimated 8,000 foreign nationals whose visas were downgraded have not yet exited the country.

“Ang importante po diyan ay they are accounted for, most voluntarily departed, a substantial number,” Viado said.

(The important thing here is that they are accounted for, most voluntarily departed, a substantial number.)

Meanwhile, fewer than a thousand foreign POGO workers remain unaccounted for, according to Viado.

Viado noted that there are around 33,000 foreign workers of POGOs registered with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

Of these, Immigration Chief Viado stated that 23,000 to 24,000 had voluntarily departed.

The automatic revocation of still-existing POGO licenses started on December 15.

RELATED: Revocation of remaining POGO licenses starts today

In November, Marcos issued Executive Order No. 74, extending the ban on POGOs and internet gaming licenses to include illegal offshore gaming activities, new applications, renewals and the cessation of operations.

Marcos initially declared the ban on POGOs during his third State of the Nation Address last July due to alleged unlawful activities that were subjects of congressional inquiries.

In response, government agencies like the PAOCC, the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Immigration began implementing measures to downgrade the visas of foreign POGO workers, starting October 15.