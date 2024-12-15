^

Revocation of remaining POGO licenses starts today

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 15, 2024 | 1:50pm
Revocation of remaining POGO licenses starts today
Vignettes of the office space inside an offshore gaming company in Metro Manila.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The revocation of licenses for the remaining Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) will take effect on Sunday, December 15.

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco first announced this at a Palace press briefing on December 11, in response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s order to wind down POGO operations nationwide.

In an interview with DZBB on Sunday morning, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) Director Gilbert Cruz said that around 20 POGOs are still operating, based on data from PAGCOR.

“Dapat sarado na po 'yan hanggang katapusan. Imo-monitor natin 'yan,” Cruz said. 

(That should already be closed until the month-end. We will monitor that.)

Cruz said that all POGOs and Internet Gambling Licensees are expected to cease operations by January.

“Even yung nagsasabi na sila’y licensed na BPOs (business process outsourcing) natin. Hindi na pwede ‘yung mga ganun,” he said. 

(Even those claiming to be licensed BPOs [business process outsourcing] are not allowed anymore. That is no longer allowed.)

Cruz added that they would inspect POGOs claiming to have ceased operations to verify whether they have truly stopped functioning, in light of the total ban.

In November, Marcos signed Executive Order No. 74, mandating that the ban on POGOs and internet gaming licenses cover illegal offshore gaming activities, new license applications, renewals and the discontinuation of operations.

Marcos first announced the ban on POGO during his third State of the Nation address last July.

In response, government agencies such as the PAOCC, the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Immigration implemented measures to downgrade the visas of foreign POGO workers, starting on October 15.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, over 21,000 foreign workers have applied for visa downgrades.

