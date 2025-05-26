One of Harry Roque's co-accused in qualified trafficking case arrested â€” PNP

One of Harry Roque's co-accused in qualified trafficking case arrested — PNP

The PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group announces the arrest of one of the 51 persons wanted for a qualified trafficking case, May 25, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Police have arrested one of the 49 co-accused of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and Katherine Cassandra Ong in the qualified human trafficking case filed against them by the Department of Justice.

The suspect, identified only as "Marlon," was arrested on May 22 in Barangay Tabun, Mabalacat City, Pampanga, according to a statement by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Sunday, May 27.

Marlon worked as the "operation officer" of a security agency at Lucky South 99 Outsourcing Inc., a defunct Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) facility in Porac, Pampanga, where the alleged trafficking took place, police said.

The PNP CIDG said the arrest was part of "Oplan Pagtugis," a nationwide manhunt operation launched on May 15 targeting all 51 individuals named in the case, including Roque and Ong.

On May 16, Regional Trial Court Branch 118 in Angeles City issued the warrants of arrest against the suspects for qualified trafficking in persons under Republic Act 9208, with no bail. Marlon faces an additional 10 counts of qualified trafficking under a separate warrant.

The arrest warrant was issued based on a complaint filed by the CIDG's anti-organized crime unit following the enforcement of search warrants related to alleged human trafficking activities at Lucky South 99 Outsourcing Inc., an unlicensed POGO hub in Pampanga that has since been closed down.

Lucky South 99's facility in Porac, Pampanga was raided last year following reports of illegal activities and abuse of workers.

A warrant of arrest for Roque was issued because prosecutors said that in his capacity as legal counsel for the involved corporations, he was either aware of or willfully ignored the alleged unlawful nature of their operations.

The former spokesperson of former President Rodrigo Duterte is also accused of actively helping secure the renewal of their gaming license.

Meanwhile, Ong, a representative of Lucky South 99, tried to flee the country as controversy erupted around the POGO hub. Lawmakers previously questioned the validity of her birth certificate during heated legislative inquiries.

— with reports by Jean Mangaluz