^

Headlines

No holiday ceasefire between military, reds

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 18, 2024 | 12:25pm
No holiday ceasefire between military, reds
This undated file photo shows a flag bearing the logo of the Communist Party of the Philippines.
Philstar.com / Fle

MANILA, Philippines —Both the Department of National Defense (DND) and the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) have confirmed that there will be no ceasefire for the 2024 holiday season.

In a statement released through Malacañang, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilbert Teodoro outright dismissed any possibility of a ceasefire with the communist rebels.

“Any ceasefire with the CPP-NPA-NDF is a ceasefire against terrorists and criminals. It is a last-ditch measure of a Jurassic group to find relevance in the national political ecosystem,” Teodoro said. 

In a statement released by the Communist Party of the Philippines, the group also declared that there will be no holiday ceasefire from their side.

“The Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army cannot declare a holiday ceasefire in the face of the Marcos regime’s relentless war of suppression, offensive military operations and imposition of martial law in the countryside,” CPP chief information officer Marco Valbuena said in a statement on their website. 

In 2023, the CPP declared a two-day ceasefire for the holidays — a first in four years. 

This was after the government announced that peace talks with the rebels would resume after being terminated by former president Rodrigo Duterte in 2017. 

However, the government did not declare a similar ceasefire in 2023. 

Authorities have continuously declared that the CPP has weakened, with fewer and fewer rebel fronts. 

In January, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that there were no more active guerilla fronts. 

The CPP denied this in their latest statement, saying that there was a “virtual martial law” in many parts of the country, characterized by military occupations in the provinces.

The government’s battle with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), is one of the longest-running insurgencies in the world, dating back to the 1960s. Despite numerous presidential administrations pledging to end the rebellion, the issue of holiday ceasefires—whether declared or withheld—has continued to be a point of contention, persisting even into the administration of Marcos Jr.

COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE PHILIPPINES

GIBO TEODORO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bayan pushes VP impeachment before Christmas break

Bayan pushes VP impeachment before Christmas break

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Lawmakers should impeach Vice President Sara Duterte before Congress adjourns for the Christmas break, militant group Bagong...
Headlines
fbtw
'Noche Buena' reaches troops in West Philippine Sea as Chinese ships steer clear

'Noche Buena' reaches troops in West Philippine Sea as Chinese ships steer clear

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
"They were just in the vicinity doing nothing, no illegal actions, no coercive actions."
Headlines
fbtw
Will Mary Jane get presidential pardon?

Will Mary Jane get presidential pardon?

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Malacañang remained mum yesterday on calls to grant a presidential pardon to Filipino death row convict Mary Jane Veloso,...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP delivers Noche Buena packs to Ayungin troops

AFP delivers Noche Buena packs to Ayungin troops

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Navy delivered Christmas Noche Buena packages last week to soldiers on the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress has oversight on confidential fund use &ndash; ex-COA exec

Congress has oversight on confidential fund use – ex-COA exec

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte cannot use confidentiality as an excuse not to respond to questions of lawmakers regarding her...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Escudero: DepEd has P36B in unused funds to augment cuts

Escudero: DepEd has P36B in unused funds to augment cuts

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
The Department of Education has sufficient unused funds to offset the P12 billion cut from its bicameral-approved budget,...
Headlines
fbtw
International arrivals reach 5.65M in 2024 so far, short of target

International arrivals reach 5.65M in 2024 so far, short of target

By Rosette Adel | 13 hours ago
The Philippines has welcomed nearly 5.65 million international visitors as of Tuesday, December 17, Tourism Secretary Christina...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA off Mindanao now TD Querubin

LPA off Mindanao now TD Querubin

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Tropical depression Querubin will bring heavy to intense rainfall over parts of the country as it hovers over the east of...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos can augment any item in budget &ndash; Escudero

Marcos can augment any item in budget – Escudero

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Parrying criticisms over the cut in the budget of the Department of Education, Senate President Francis Escudero said DepEd...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with