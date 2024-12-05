Countries condemn China's 'unlawful' actions vs Philippine vessels

A Chinese Coast Guard vessel is seen menadering near a Philippine fisheries vessel, Dec. 4, 2024, in the waters off Escoda Shoal.

MANILA, Philippines — Four nations and the European Union have expressed support for the Philippines after a fresh incident of Chinese aggression toward Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, with the United States explicitly calling out China's "unlawful" behavior on Wednesday, December 4.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson condemned China's "unlawful use of water cannons and dangerous maneuvers," saying these actions disrupted Philippine maritime operations and put lives at risk.

"We stand with our like-minded #FriendsPartnersAllies in support of a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific," she said in an X post on Wednesday.

The European Union issued a statement on the same day, saying it was "very concerned by China's aggressive actions against government vessels near Scarborough Shoal and Sabina Shoal." The EU said that "such behaviour clearly runs counter to the [United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea] and international maritime safety regulations."

Japan's ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya expressed being "seriously concerned about the dangerous actions" against the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG). The ambassador stressed how "the use of water cannon & obstructive maneuvers undermine the safety of ship & crew," adding that Japan "upholds the rule of law and opposes any actions which increase tensions."

British Ambassador Laure Beaufils warned that "such actions raise tensions and the risk of miscalculation." She emphasized the need for "adherence to International Law" while underlining "the primacy of UNCLOS."

On Thursday, South Korea's embassy in Manila joined the criticism against China. It expressed concern about "the recent developments near Scarborough Shoal and Sabina Shoal, including the use of water cannons and dangerous maneuvers." The embassy stressed "the importance of upholding peace, stability, safety, and rules-based order in the South China Sea, as well as the freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS."

These statements of concern from foreign powers comes after CCG vessels and wrships carried out aggressive actions at two locations within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone on Wednesday

At Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc), located 124 nautical miles from Zambales, a CCG vessel fired water cannons at and sideswiped the BFAR vessel BRP Datu Pagbuaya. In an unprecedented escalation, a Chinese military warship also closely shadowed the PCG flagship BRP Teresa Magbanua at a close distance of 300 yards.

At Escoda (Sabina) Shoal, 70 nautical miles from Palawan, a CCG vessel sideswiped BRP Datu Bankaw twice and later intentionally rammed another BFAR vessel, BRP Datu Romapenet, causing significant damage. These incidents occurred as the Philippine vessels were responding to distress calls from Filipino fishers being blocked from entering the area.

China defended its actions as "lawful, professional and restrained," claiming Philippine vessels had intruded into what it considers its territorial waters. However, the Philippines maintains it was operating within its legal rights, citing the 2016 ruling that nullified Beijing's claim of historic rights to nearly the entire South China Sea.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo confirmed on Thursday that another diplomatic protest would be filed over the incidents.

National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea spokesperson Jonathan Malaya called the incidents a "steep escalation" from China, noting that while Chinese military ships had been seen in the area before, they usually stayed "in the horizon."

In response to China's deployment of warships, Malaya said the Philippines now "reserves the right" to send its own Navy ships to the contested waters.