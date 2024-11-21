Philippines, New Zealand defense chiefs eye expanded military ties

In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 photo release, Secretary Gilberto Teodoro meets with his New Zealand counterpart, Defense Minister Judith Collins KC, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Laos.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and New Zealand reaffirmed their defense cooperation amid shared regional security concerns, particularly in the West Philippine Sea. No new agreement or pact was signed between the two nations.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and New Zealand Defense Minister Judith Collins discussed the two countries' defense cooperation on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting in Vientiane, Laos.

RELATED: New Zealand calls China's ramming of PCG ship 'profoundly troubling'

Collins expressed New Zealand's deep concern over developments in the West Philippine Sea and offered her country's support to the Philippines, according to a DND press release.

Both officials also highlighted the need to collaborate in addressing security challenges from non-state actors and agreed to strengthen cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

"We need it now more than ever," Teodoro said on increasing disaster response engagements between the two countries.

The defense chiefs also emphasized their commitment to upholding a rules-based international order to promote regional peace and stability.

Both nations agreed to explore new opportunities to deepen their defense cooperation.

In June, Teodoro met with New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Right Honorable Winston Raymond Peters to explore a possible defense cooperation between the two nations similar to the country's Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States. — Cristina Chi