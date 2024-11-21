^

Philippines signs first defense deal with Laos

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 3:10pm
Philippines signs first defense deal with Laos
Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr., and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense General Chansamone Chanyalath led the ceremonial signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Defense Cooperation during the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM), Nov. 20, 2024.
Department of National Defense

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and Laos have inked their first defense agreement that would see the two Southeast Asian nations conduct joint military training amid growing regional challenges. 

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and Laos Minister of Defense General Chansamone Chanyalath signed the memorandum of understanding Wednesday, November 20, in Vientiane, during the annual defense meeting among the region's defense chiefs.

Besides joint military training, the memorandum also covers humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and cultural exchanges. Its signing coincides with 70 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Laos.

The two Southeast Asian nations' defense agreement is a step "toward a more fraternal ASEAN," Teodoro said during the signing ceremony at the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting. 

Teodoro emphasized both countries' shared challenges, particularly in responding to natural disasters, according to a Department of National Defense press release.

Upgrading relations. The signing of the memorandum of understanding also builds on existing cooperation between the two nations. Laos participated in the ASEAN Armies Rifle Meeting in Clark, Pampanga earlier this month, while its military personnel have received English language training from the Philippines.

The landmark agreement comes as both nations work to address transnational crime in the region. In August, Philippine authorities worked with Lao officials in repatriating at least 75 distressed Filipino workers affected by illegal operations in Laos' Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone.

Teodoro invited Chansamone to visit the Philippines to observe military exercises and explore additional areas for collaboration.

