New Zealand calls China's ramming of PCG ship 'profoundly troubling'

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 1:29pm
New Zealand calls China's ramming of PCG ship 'profoundly troubling'
This frame grab from handout video footage taken and released on August 31, 2024 by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows a Chinese coast Guard ship (L) colliding with Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Teresa Magbanua near the Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. China and the Philippines accused each other on August 31 of deliberately ramming their coast guard ships near a flashpoint shoal in the South China Sea, the latest in a spate of similar incidents in recent weeks.
Photo by handout / Philippine Coast Guard / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — New Zealand has joined other nations in calling out China's "dangerous" actions in the South China Sea after a Chinese Coast Guard vessel rammed a Philippine ship over the weekend — the latest in a series of confrontations in the tense waterways.

The New Zealand embassy on Sunday, September 1, described the CCG vessel's ramming of the Philippine Coast Guard's ship near Escoda (Sabina) Shoal as "profoundly troubling" and part of "a recent pattern of dangerous and destabilizing actions in the region."

"New Zealand calls for de-escalation and compliance with international law, in particular UNCLOS," the embassy said in a post on X.

What went before. On Saturday, August 31, the Philippines said a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel “deliberately rammed and collided” with the BRP Teresa Magbanua thrice, damaging its bridge wing and freeboard, in the West Philippine Sea. 

The collision marks the latest in a series of confrontations between the Philippines and China in the tense waterways in a month. Prior to this, at least two incidents have taken place near or within Escoda Shoal, a feature 75 nautical miles from Palawan and well within the Philippines' 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

The Philippine Coast Guard deployed BRP Teresa Magbanua to Escoda Shoal in April to thwart China's attempts to reclaim it. 

The vessel remains anchored there even as China has filed a diplomatic protest calling for its removal. Beijing claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, including Escoda Shoal, which it claims to be part of its Nansha Islands.

"It’s important for us to understand that Escoda Shoal has been an issue for the Chinese government. Since we deployed Teresa Magbanuna, this has always been a reason for China to make it an issue,” PCG Spokesperson Jay Tarriela said on Saturday.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said on Monday, September 2, that the Philippines has contacted China through "various means" to express its displeasure over the incident. 

New Zealand adds voice. The New Zealand embassy's statement Sunday followed the strategic dialogue between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and his New Zealand counterpart Bede Corry in Auckland on Friday, August 30. The senior officials similarly commented on recent incidents at sea.

"Secretary Corry and Deputy Secretary Campbell expressed grave concern about dangerous, destabilising, and provocative actions in the South China Sea, including by Chinese vessels towards Philippines vessels," the joint statement read.

Countries condemn China anew

Reacting to the incident, United States spoke up again in defense of its oldest treaty ally in the region, saying China's aggressive actions ran counter to international law. 

"The United State reiterates its call for the PRC to comport its claims and actions with international law and to desist from dangerous and destabilizing conduct," the United States Department of State said in a statement on Sunday, September 1. 

Australia’s ambassador to the Philippines, Hae Kyong Yu, said China’s behavior was "unacceptable and dangerous." She also reiterated the binding nature of the 2016 arbitral award that invalidated China's sweeping claims on nearly the entire South China Sea. 
 
The Chinese embassy, meanwhile, stood behind its coast guard and said it will "take necessary measures to resolutely thwart all infringements that provoke trouble and cause trouble." 

