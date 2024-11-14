^

Over 300,000 affected as 2 cyclones batter Luzon in a week

November 14, 2024 | 1:53pm
Over 300,000 affected as 2 cyclones batter Luzon in a week
The aftermath of Typhoon Nika leaves Baranggay Tanggal in Cordon, Isabela, Cagayan Valley, submerged in floods, Nov. 12, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoons Nika (international name: Toraji) and Ofel (international name: Usagi) have affected more than 300,000 people across several parts of Luzon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported on Thursday, November 14.

In total, 85,415 families across Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol, and Cordillera Administrative Region have been affected by the series of typhoons, according to the NDRRMC's 8 a.m. situational report.

Of those affected, 26,923 people (8,676 families) have taken shelter in evacuation centers, while 19,572 people (5,653 families) are sheltering elsewhere.

The NDRRMC has not received reports of deaths. It's validating reports of two injuries.  

The storms have damaged 2,394 houses across affected regions, with 2,158 partial and 236 total damages. Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) saw the highest number of damaged homes at 1,921.

The disasters have damaged 153 road sections and 91 bridges, while 21 seaports have suspended operations. Local government units have suspended classes in 579 areas and work in 178 areas.

Nika made landfall in Dilasag, Aurora on November 11, crossing northern Luzon before exiting the Philippine area of responsibility on November 12. Dilasag has since declared a state of calamity. 

Meanwhile, Ofel intensified into a super typhoon as it cut through northern Luzon early Thursday. It packs maximum sustained winds of 185 km per hour and gustiness up to 230 km per hour.

As of 7 a.m., Ofel was approximately 165 kilometers east-northeast of Echague, Isabela, or 165 kilometers east-southeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan. — Cristina Chi

