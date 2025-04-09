^

Headlines

Kanlaon erupts; Phivolcs to maintain Alert Level 3

Gilbert Bayoran - The Philippine Star
April 9, 2025 | 12:00am
Kanlaon erupts; Phivolcs to maintain Alert Level 3
Screengrab from a Phivolcs video shows the explosive eruption of Mt. Kanlaon in Negros yesterday, producing a voluminous bent plume about 4,000 meters high.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Ashfall has affected 60 barangays surrounding Mt. Kanlaon, and yet, yesterday’s volcanic eruption is not yet “the bigger one” that is being anticipated, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Science and research analyst Ferly Sianson, who is based at the Phivolcs station in La Carlota, described the volcano’s activity yesterday as a minor explosive eruption.

Two minor explosive eruptions also took place at Mt. Kanlaon on June 3 and Dec. 9 last year.

Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol warned of possible short-lived or stronger explosive eruptions in the coming days, describing them as “highly violent and powerful,” driven by a sudden release of gas and pressure along with ash and pyroclastic currents.

The explosive eruption occurred from 5:51 a.m. to 6:47 a.m. yesterday, producing a voluminous bent plume approximately 4,000 meters tall that drifted southwest. Mt. Kanlaon is currently under Alert Level 3.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines issued a Notice to Airmen to avoid flights near Mt. Kanlaon, with vertical limits from the surface up to 22,000 feet. The NOTAM will be in effect from April 8, 8:20 a.m. until April 9, 5:51 a.m.

Flight operators were advised to avoid flying near the volcano due to the potential hazards posed by volcanic ash with seismic and infrasound signals.

Meanwhile, Sianson reported that pyroclastic density currents also descended the slopes on the general southern edifice of Kanlaon.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council of Negros Occidental reported light to heavy ashfall in 24 barangays of La Carlota City, La Castellana, Pontevedra and Bago City.

Sulfuric smell was also reported in four barangays of Bago City and La Castellana, according to the Negros Occidental PDRRMC.

Grassfire was also reported at the eastern upper slopes of Kanlaon that was ignited by superheated ballistic fragments that were thrown out from the crater by the explosive eruption.

Although yesterday’s eruption was primarily phreatic – caused by steam-driven explosions – Bacolcol warned that a magmatic eruption, which involves lava emission, is also possible.

He noted that Mt. Kanlaon’s last magmatic eruption occurred in 1902.

“We’re watching closely Kanlaon Volcano,” he said, adding that this is the first time the agency has raised the alert level to 3 for the volcano, signifying increased magmatic activity.

Phivolcs is currently maintaining Alert Level 3 but may raise it to Level 4 if signs of a hazardous magmatic eruption increase. This would expand the danger zone from the current six-kilometer radius to 10 kilometers.

Pre-emptive evacuation

According to the Office of Civil Defense, over 8,000 residents living near Mt. Kanlaon have been pre-emptively evacuated.

Task Force Kanlaon said safety measures have been put in place with response teams on standby following yesterday’s eruption.

Reports from the OCD said those evacuated are now staying in at least 22 different evacuation centers as of Tuesday morning.

As of yesterday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported that there are 4,319 families, composed of 13,959 individuals, still inside and outside evacuation centers.

Personnel of the Sugar Regulatory Administration research facility in Brgy. La Granja, La Carlota City were also evacuated due to the ashfall.

La Castellana Mayor Alme Rhummyla Nicor-Mangilimutan prohibited the entry of residents, even during the allowable 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. window time, to the extended six-kilometer permanent danger zone, as a result of Kanlaon’s activity.

“We were prepared for the eruption. The families within the four to six kilometers were already evacuated during the previous eruption last December,” John De Asis, a rescue official in La Castellana told AFP.

“Right now we are just monitoring which villages will be affected by the ashfall,” he said.

Channel Nicor, 22, said she was waiting for a bus to take her to school when the eruption struck.

“The sound seemed like a big rock had fallen from a high place, then I looked up and saw the (ash cloud) getting bigger and bigger from the volcano,” she told AFP.

“When I saw the ash of course I felt nervous, but not as nervous as the previous eruption, because this time we know what to do,” she said.

While Bacolod City remains unaffected by the ashfall, Mayor Alfredo Benitez announced yesterday that they are ready to assist those affected by the eruption.

No classes

Classes in all levels were suspended in the cities of La Carlota and Bago, La Castellana, Pontevedra and Isabela, Negros Occidental.

As of last month, thousands of students in Western and Central Visayas have yet to return to schools for onsite classes as the regions continue to reel from the impact of Kanlaon’s eruption in December, according to the Department of Education.

DepEd’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service said that as of March 5, 11 schools are still being used as evacuation centers – affecting 11,177 students and 441 faculty and school personnel.

Basic needs

Meanwhile, rationing of drinking water is now ongoing in La Carlota City, especially in the barangays of Yubo and San Miguel, carried out by the local government, in tandem with the Bureau of Fire Protection, according to Junnie Martin Torrefranca, local disaster risk reduction management officer.

The Philippine Red Cross Negros Occidental-Bacolod City Chapter, in coordination with its La Carlota City branch, has deployed its water tanker and WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) team to deliver clean and safe water to residents of Brgy. Ara-al in La Carlota City.

In addition to water delivery, PRC volunteers and staff have distributed jerry cans for safe water storage, along with face masks to help protect the community from the health hazards of ashfall.

Red Cross 143 volunteers on the ground reported that roads in the area are heavily blanketed with ash.

President Marcos has ordered concerned government agencies to ensure uninterrupted assistance to residents affected by the volcanic eruption.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said DSWD field offices in Western and Central Visayas are closely coordinating with affected local government units, with food packs and non-food items provided to affected individuals.

The Palace official, meanwhile, said Malacañang will review the request of local executives for additional funding for response efforts.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said over 250,000 boxes of family food packs (FFPs) were prepositioned in the warehouses of DSWD’s Field Office 6 in Western Visayas and 7 in Central Visayas ahead of the ongoing explosive eruption.

“As I speak, our field offices in Western and Central Visayas are closely coordinating with affected local government units so we can get real-time updates on the status of affected families and their need for more provisions of family food packs and non-food items,” Gatchalian said yesterday.

Since the explosive eruption last Dec. 9, Gatchalian said the agency has been delivering bulks of FFPs to the LGUs in Regions 6 and 7.

“We expect the numbers of evacuees may spike again, but we are ready. Our nearby warehouses are capacitated. In fact, apart from the more than 100,000 FFPs in Negros Island, we have over 2.5 million boxes of FFPs prepositioned in other warehouses across the country which we can tap anytime for our relief response,” Gatchalian said.

Apart from FFPs, the agency also has P865.4 million worth of non-food items such as kitchen kit, family kit, sleeping kit, hygiene kit and laminated sacks, among other relief items. — Christine Boton, Rudy Santos, Michael Punongbayan, Neil Jayson Servallos, Helen Flores, Rhodina Villanueva, Jose Rodel Clapano

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
International lawyer Dov Jacobs joins Duterte&rsquo;s defense in ICC case

International lawyer Dov Jacobs joins Duterte’s defense in ICC case

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte has expanded his legal team at the International Criminal Court.
Headlines
fbtw
No more strands? DepEd opens new draft senior high curriculum for feedback

No more strands? DepEd opens new draft senior high curriculum for feedback

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Department of Education is considering dismantling the strict strand system that has defined the senior high school program...
Headlines
fbtw
University of Manila&rsquo;s law school ordered closed over Bar exam failures
play

University of Manila’s law school ordered closed over Bar exam failures

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The University of Manila College of Law has been ordered to shut down due to poor Bar Examination performance and other ...
Headlines
fbtw
House to validate payouts to OVP, DepEd confi fund recipients with PSA records
play

House to validate payouts to OVP, DepEd confi fund recipients with PSA records

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The investigation into Vice President Sara Duterte’s use of confidential funds will include verifying recipients...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Some Cabinet officials allowed to attend Senate probe into Duterte&rsquo;s arrest
play

Palace: Some Cabinet officials allowed to attend Senate probe into Duterte’s arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Malacañang has changed its tune, allowing select members of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Poll bets warned: No foul language

Poll bets warned: No foul language

By Mayen Jaymalin | 44 minutes ago
Candidates are now under mounting pressure to uphold ethical campaign practices, as the Commission on Elections and other...
Headlines
fbtw
Biz groups alarmed over kidnapping of businessman

Biz groups alarmed over kidnapping of businessman

By Louella Desiderio | 44 minutes ago
Business groups have expressed concern over the reported kidnapping of a businessman in Pasay City.
Headlines
fbtw
PCCI warns of economic disruptions from US tariffs

PCCI warns of economic disruptions from US tariffs

By Louella Desiderio | 44 minutes ago
The country’s largest business organization yesterday warned of potential disruptions to the economy from the reciprocal...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace urges Imee: Invite international experts

Palace urges Imee: Invite international experts

By Alexis Romero | 44 minutes ago
The Senate foreign relations committee should invite international law experts to its next hearing on the arrest of former...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with