Marcos: Ensure passenger safety during Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has instructed agencies to remain vigilant and ensure the safety and convenience of passengers as the government braces for the Holy Week exodus.

The Department of Transportation has been directed to intensify the monitoring of transport hubs, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said.

“There will be strict inspections of terminals, ports and airports so that there will be no delays in operations before Holy Week. Delays are possible if a lot of people travel,” the Palace press officer said yesterday at a press briefing.

“While most are on vacation, the government should not be on vacation,” she maintained.

Proclamation No. 727 issued in 2024 by Malacañang declared April 17 (Maundy Thursday) and April 18 (Good Friday) as regular holidays and April 19 (Black Saturday) as a special non-working day this year.

Castro said Marcos could release a message on Easter Sunday that would touch on the political noise being experienced by the country.

PCG on alert

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will be on heightened alert from April 8 to 23 amid the expected influx of sea travelers during Holy Week.

“This influx presents challenges, such as overcrowding, vessel overloading and heightened risks of maritime-related crimes,” PCG Commandant Adm. Ronnie Gil Gavan said yesterday.

Almost 1.73 million sea passengers are expected to travel from April 14 to 20, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said.

In 2024, around 1.65 million port passengers were monitored during Holy Week, the PCG Command Center said.

Around 1.5 million commuters at ports and waterways nationwide were recorded in 2023.

“As the Lenten season coincides with summer, most local travelers are taking advantage of long days off and, for some tourists, it is also a great time to explore islands via sea travel,” PPA general manager Jay Santiago said.

Based on reported crimes during Holy Week in previous years, Gavan said robberies occurred at major ports in Manila, Cebu, Davao and Zamboanga.

Coast guard personnel will be deployed at ports, beaches and tourist destinations, with patrol units ready for possible search and rescue missions.

Maintenance of standby generator sets has been conducted for uninterrupted power supply, water systems and ventilation amid extreme heat, the PPA said.

“With adequate manpower, appropriate facilities and backup systems placed at ports, we can assure the public that we are ready for the influx. But it is the peak season, so we appeal to passengers to book their tickets ahead of time and allot extra hours for travel going to the ports,” Santiago said.

The Port of Batangas is expected to record 25,000 passengers daily, he noted.

Mindoro, Panay, Negros Oriental and Bohol ports should also expect a passenger influx, he said.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon has conducted on-site inspections to check the situation at ports.

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange is projecting over 2.5 million travelers during Holy Week, according to its operator MWM Terminals Inc. — Elijah Felice Rosales