LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

April 8, 2025 | 11:52am
Members of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) segregate campaign posters after conducting an Oplan Baklas operation in various areas of District IV in Quezon City on March 27, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

University of Manila&rsquo;s law school ordered closed over Bar exam failures
University of Manila’s law school ordered closed over Bar exam failures

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
The University of Manila College of Law has been ordered to shut down due to poor Bar Examination performance and other ...
Cabinet members to attend Duterte arrest probe

Cabinet members to attend Duterte arrest probe

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Malacañang confirmed that certain officials may attend the upcoming Senate inquiry into the arrest of former president...
Bato has no reason to seek US help &ndash; Palace

Bato has no reason to seek US help – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Malacañang asserted on Sunday that there is no basis for Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to seek assistance...
Sara back in Philippines, set to address ICC developments

Sara back in Philippines, set to address ICC developments

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte returned to Manila Sunday night from the Netherlands after nearly a month of helping her father,...
House to validate payouts to OVP, DepEd confi fund recipients with PSA records
House to validate payouts to OVP, DepEd confi fund recipients with PSA records

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 22 hours ago
The investigation into Vice President Sara Duterte’s use of confidential funds will include verifying recipients...
PCG averts near-collision with China ship in West Philippine Sea

PCG averts near-collision with China ship in West Philippine Sea

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
A patrol ship of the Philippine Coast Guard has avoided a head-on hit by a vessel of the China Coast Guard..
Palace: Qatar drops case vs 17 OFWs

Palace: Qatar drops case vs 17 OFWs

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The Qatari government will no longer pursue legal action against the 17 Filipinos detained for participating in an unauthorized...
Use of emergency alerts in campaign slammed

Use of emergency alerts in campaign slammed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
The use of Emergency Cell Broadcasting System for political campaign has raised alarm.
Marcos vows assistance to 3 Filipinos arrested in China

Marcos vows assistance to 3 Filipinos arrested in China

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has assured that all necessary assistance will be extended to three Filipinos arrested in China for alleged...
Senate sets inquiry on school&nbsp;bullying

Senate sets inquiry on school bullying

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
The Senate will investigate bullying in schools and identify areas where government intervention is needed, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian...
