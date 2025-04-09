^

Headlines

Navy’s first missile-guided corvette arrives

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 9, 2025 | 11:48am
Navyâ€™s first missile-guided corvette arrives
BRP Miguel Malvar arrives at the Naval Operating Base in Subic, Zambales on April 8, 2025.
Department of National Defense via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — One of the Philippine Navy’s missile-guided corvettes arrived on Tuesday, April 8.

BRP Miguel Malvar docked at the Naval Operating Base in Subic, Zambales, according to a statement from the Department of National Defense (DND).

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro led the welcome ceremonies for the new naval vessel. He stated that the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines will focus on four key areas: developing core capabilities and strategic basing, identifying continuous sources of revenue for sustainment, improving training and education, and integrating domain awareness and multi-threat response systems.

“This includes not only investing in capabilities, but once again, training capable and competent people in the appropriate technical skills,” Teodoro said.

“Miguel Malvar is here today not only to serve as a deterrent and protector of our waters, but also as an important component in joint and combined operations as we work alongside allies and uphold the norms of international law,” he added.

This is the first of two guided missile corvettes acquired by the Philippine Navy from South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Its counterpart, the BRP Diego Silang, was launched in Ulsan, South Korea, last month but has not yet departed for the Philippines and is expected to arrive in September.

These vessels are equipped with capabilities to counter ships, submarines, and aircraft.

The acquisition is part of a P28-billion contract awarded to Hyundai in 2021 under the Navy's Corvette Acquisition Program.

What’s in the BRP Miguel Malvar?

The ship weighs 3,200 tons and measures 118.4 meters in length and 14.9 meters in width.

It cruises at 15 knots with a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

It is equipped with South Korea-made C-STAR anti-ship missiles, along with VL MICA vertical launch systems and 3D AESA radar.

CORVETTE

NAVY

PHILIPPINE NAVY

SOUTH KOREA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
International lawyer Dov Jacobs joins Duterte&rsquo;s defense in ICC case

International lawyer Dov Jacobs joins Duterte’s defense in ICC case

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte has expanded his legal team at the International Criminal Court.
Headlines
fbtw
Badoy, Celiz, Sasot, Lopez ordered detained as House cites contempt

Badoy, Celiz, Sasot, Lopez ordered detained as House cites contempt

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 17 hours ago
The House Tri-Committee issued contempt and detention orders for four social media personalities: Lorraine Badoy, Jeffrey...
Headlines
fbtw
Under oath, vlogger accuses Roque of spreading fake 'polvoron' video

Under oath, vlogger accuses Roque of spreading fake 'polvoron' video

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 18 hours ago
A political vlogger testified under oath at a House hearing that former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque was involved...
Headlines
fbtw
French lawyer joins Duterte defense team

French lawyer joins Duterte defense team

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
A French lawyer with experience in defending suspects on trial before the International Criminal Court has joined the...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace urges Imee: Invite international experts

Palace urges Imee: Invite international experts

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Senate foreign relations committee should invite international law experts to its next hearing on the arrest of former...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos on Araw ng Kagitingan: Honor fallen soldiers through 'everyday acts of service'&nbsp;

Marcos on Araw ng Kagitingan: Honor fallen soldiers through 'everyday acts of service' 

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to honor World War II veterans through "acts of genuine service and...
Headlines
fbtw
House orders arrest of 4 vloggers for probe snub

House orders arrest of 4 vloggers for probe snub

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
The House tri-committee has cited in contempt and ordered the arrest of four social media personalities for snubbing the subpoena...
Headlines
fbtw
Kanlaon erupts; Phivolcs to maintain Alert Level 3

Kanlaon erupts; Phivolcs to maintain Alert Level 3

By Gilbert Bayoran | 12 hours ago
Ashfall has affected 60 barangays surrounding Mt. Kanlaon, and yet, yesterday’s volcanic eruption is not yet “the...
Headlines
fbtw
Donated Aussie drones to boost Coast Guard capabilities

Donated Aussie drones to boost Coast Guard capabilities

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
The Philippines is boosting its air patrol over the West Philippine Sea with the help of 20 drones or unmanned aerial system worth...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with