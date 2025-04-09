Navyâ€™s first missile-guided corvette arrives

Navy’s first missile-guided corvette arrives

BRP Miguel Malvar arrives at the Naval Operating Base in Subic, Zambales on April 8, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the Philippine Navy’s missile-guided corvettes arrived on Tuesday, April 8.

BRP Miguel Malvar docked at the Naval Operating Base in Subic, Zambales, according to a statement from the Department of National Defense (DND).

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro led the welcome ceremonies for the new naval vessel. He stated that the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines will focus on four key areas: developing core capabilities and strategic basing, identifying continuous sources of revenue for sustainment, improving training and education, and integrating domain awareness and multi-threat response systems.

“This includes not only investing in capabilities, but once again, training capable and competent people in the appropriate technical skills,” Teodoro said.

“Miguel Malvar is here today not only to serve as a deterrent and protector of our waters, but also as an important component in joint and combined operations as we work alongside allies and uphold the norms of international law,” he added.

This is the first of two guided missile corvettes acquired by the Philippine Navy from South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Its counterpart, the BRP Diego Silang, was launched in Ulsan, South Korea, last month but has not yet departed for the Philippines and is expected to arrive in September.

These vessels are equipped with capabilities to counter ships, submarines, and aircraft.

The acquisition is part of a P28-billion contract awarded to Hyundai in 2021 under the Navy's Corvette Acquisition Program.

What’s in the BRP Miguel Malvar?

The ship weighs 3,200 tons and measures 118.4 meters in length and 14.9 meters in width.

It cruises at 15 knots with a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

It is equipped with South Korea-made C-STAR anti-ship missiles, along with VL MICA vertical launch systems and 3D AESA radar.