Marcos on Araw ng Kagitingan: Honor fallen soldiers through 'everyday acts of service'Â 

Marcos on Araw ng Kagitingan: Honor fallen soldiers through 'everyday acts of service'

President Marcos delivers a speech as Filipino war veterans look on during the 82nd anniversary of Araw ng Kagitingan or Day of Valor at the Mount Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to honor World War II veterans through "acts of genuine service and self-offering to the nation" in a statement commemorating Araw ng Kagitingan or Day of Valor on Wednesday, April 9.

This year's Araw ng Kagitingan marks 83 years since more than 76,000 Filipino and American troops surrendered to Japanese forces in Bataan, leading to the Bataan Death March.

In his message, Marcos praised the defenders of Bataan as enduring symbols of Filipino courage that should guide present-day national development.

"On this day, we celebrate the valiant heroes of the defense of Bataan, and all Filipinos who showed acts of unwavering courage and patriotism during the Second World War," the president said, according to a Presidential Communications Office release.

"Their remarkable story continues to inspire us all as we carry on their work of protecting our nation and building a country worthy of their sacrifice," Marcos added.

Marcos emphasized that valor extends beyond battlefield heroics to include "small acts of compassion, generosity, and kindness that creates meaningful ripples of positive change in our communities."

"Through acts of genuine service and self-offering to the nation, we can prove that we are not only made of the same noble stock as our noteworthy ancestors but also the rightful heirs of their heroic legacy," Marcos said.

The president also connected this historical act of sacrifice to his administration's key tagline, urging Filipinos to become "faithful successors of their struggle to build a strong, secure, and prosperous Bagong Pilipinas."

Vice President Sara Duterte, in a separate message commemorating the Day of Valor, described the Battle of Bataan as a pivotal historical moment that demonstrates Filipino courage against oppression.

"The valor of Filipinos during World War II at the Battle of Bataan carved an important page in our history as a reminder of the bravery and heroism of our race, amid cruelty and oppression," Duterte said.

Duterte called on Filipinos to honor the memory of World War II heroes by building "a nation that will never again experience such suffering."