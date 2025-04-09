^

Supreme Court asks Lambino to explain spreading false information

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 9, 2025 | 11:14am
Senatorial aspirants of the Duterte-aligned PDP-Laban Raul Lambino and Philip Salvador at the Supreme Court on the evening of March 11, to confirm if the high court has issued a temporary restraining order halting the arrest of the former president.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has asked lawyer and senatorial aspirant Raul Lambino to explain why he should not face administrative action for spreading false information.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, April 8, Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Ting said that the high court ordered Lambino to show cause “within a non-extendible period of 10 days from notice” due to false information aired through a Facebook live. 

According to the Supreme Court, Lambino, a senatorial candidate aligned with the party of former President Rodrigo Duterte, falsely claimed that the high court had issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the arrest of the former president.

“This misinformation caused public confusion and misled the people about the Supreme Court’s actions,” Ting said. 

What happened before. It can be recalled that on March 11, during the arrest of Duterte, his lawyer, Israelito Torreon, filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to compel the government to halt its cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and declare such cooperation unconstitutional.

They also sought a writ of preliminary prohibitory and mandatory injunction to prevent respondents and authorities from taking further actions related to the case.

Following their petition, Ting said that it was included in a special raffle due to the urgency of the situation.

Hours after the petition, and just before Duterte’s plane took off for The Hague, rumors circulated that the Supreme Court had issued a TRO ordering the halt of the government’s cooperation with the ICC.

This led Torreon and Lambino to rush to the Supreme Court past 8 p.m. on March 11 to confirm whether such an order had been issued by the high court.

 

However, the Supreme Court did not issue a TRO, so the former president's plane flew to the Netherlands.  

RELATED: Hail Mary: Lawyers make last-ditch effort to stop Duterte's transfer to The Hague

 

