LIVE: House hearing on Department of National Defense's 2025 budget

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 9:49am

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations is continuing the hearing into the proposed P6.352 trillion 2025 national budget on Thursday morning.

The panel, chaired by Rep. Elizaldy Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is deliberating on the spending plan for the Department of National Defense.

As the country aims to modernize and boost its external defenses, the DND, headed by  Gilberto Teodoro Jr., proposes P256.1 billion budget in 2025, 6.4% higher from the P240.6 billion budget this year.

Watch the House hearing into the 2025 National Budget for DND on Aug. 29, 2024

