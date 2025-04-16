Imee describes Chiz as â€˜ambitiousâ€™

Imee describes Chiz as ‘ambitious’

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Imee Marcos has described Senate President Francis Escudero as ambitious, after failing to get the latter’s support to cite in contempt one of the resource persons during a hearing on the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Marcos said Escudero might be feeling tense, as his Senate presidency could be at stake. Many veteran senators, including former Senate president Vicente Sotto III, could be returning to the Upper Chamber, she noted.

When asked whether Escudero is planning to seek a higher elective position, Marcos simply said, “I don’t know, but I know he has big plans in mind, especially with the new Congress coming in. He might be feeling tense, but I know he always has a strategy. He’s skilled.”

The STAR sought comment from Escudero, but he has yet to issue a statement.

Escudero did not sign the order of the Senate committee on foreign affairs, chaired by Marcos, citing contempt and detention of special envoy on transnational crime Markus Lacanilao.

Instead, Escudero issued a show-cause order for Lacanilao to explain why he should not be cited in contempt after getting the ire of Marcos and pro-Duterte Sen. Ronald dela Rosa for allegedly lying about details in the arrest of Duterte and turnover to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.