LIVE: House hearing on DOTr's 2025 budget

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations resumed the hearing into the proposed P6.352 trillion 2025 national budget on Wednesday.

The panel, chaired by Rep. Elizaldy Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is deliberating on the spending plan for the Department of Transportation.

The DOTr is seeking P180.9 billion budget next year, an increase from the P73.9 billion budget in the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

Watch the House hearing into the 2025 National Budget for DOTr on Aug. 28, 2024