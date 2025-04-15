Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

Thousands of Catholic faithful gathered in a dawn rally in a "show of force" against alleged extrajudicial killings in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war in Manila on February 18, 2017. More than 6,000 people have died seven months after Duterte ordered an unprecedented crime war that has drawn global criticism but enjoys popularity in the mainly Catholic nation.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Tuesday thumbed down claims that the country is in a state of darkness or decline, countering that the Philippines is, in fact, on a path to improvement.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said that if there was any darkness, it would have stemmed from the administration of former president Rodriugo Duterte.

The remarks came after Sen. Imee Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., joined Vice President Sara Duterte’s senatorial slate. Both Marcos and Duterte described the country’s situation as “black,” citing widespread hunger and criminality.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro attributed any perceived darkness to the previous administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

“Kapag sinabi ba natin na itim ngayon ang kulay, mas madi-describe siguro natin noong nakaraang administrasyon na sobrang itim at ngayon ay papaliwanag sa panahon ng kasalukuyang administrasyon. Hindi man ganoon pa kaputi pero patungo na doon,” Castro said in a press briefing on April 15. (When we say that the color now is black, that is more appropriate for the past administration that was so dark, and now things are becoming bright. It is not that white but it is headed there.)

Castro referenced the Duterte administration’s drug war, noting that families of extrajudicial killing victims welcomed the former president’s arrest and turnover to the International Criminal Court.

She also dismissed claims that poverty is rampant, urging the public to guard against misinformation and disinformation.

“Hindi po nais ng ating pangulo ang mga ganitong klaseng mga negatibo na pangangampaniya, lalung-lalo na po kung ito ay fake news. So, noon pa naman po ay sinabi na ng ating pangulo na labanan natin ang mga fake news,” Castro said. (The president does not want this kind of negative campaigning, especially if this is fake news. Even before, the president was saying that fake news should be fought.)

Fact check. Is there more poverty under the Marcos administration? The Philippine Statistics Authority recorded a decline in poverty incidence, with 11.6% in 2021 to 10.3% in 2023 in urban areas. There was also a noted drop in poverty incidence in rural areas from 25.6% (2021) to 22.1% (2023).

Broader context. Duterte’s arrest was due to his implementation of a bloody drug war since May 2016, which saw the deaths of at least 6,000 people, with many believing that the number could go as high as 30,000.

The drug war often saw the deaths of the poor people on the streets. Despite the high death rates, there have only been four known convictions of those behind the killings.