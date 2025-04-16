^

PNP pursuing leads on kidnap-slay of Anson Que

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
April 16, 2025 | 12:00am
PNP pursuing leads on kidnap-slay of Anson Que
Members of the Manila Police District (MPD)on January 3, 2025.
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — A week after Filipino-Chinese steel magnate Anson Que and his driver were found dead, the Philippine National Police (PNP) says it has obtained leads on the people responsible for their murder.

“We are pursuing very good leads,” PNP public information officer Col. Randulf Tuano told a news briefing at Camp Crame.

Tuano declined to disclose more information, citing the request of Que’s family to keep the investigation under wraps until all the perpetrators of the crime are arrested.

He made the same remark when asked if they already have suspects in their custody.

“Let’s respect their request to not speak about the kidnapping incident until the suspects are captured,” Tuano said in Filipino.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil presided over another conference about the case, together with other senior police officials on Monday.

Tuano said police operations are ongoing to locate and arrest the suspects.

As some sectors raise concerns over the supposed “resurgence” of kidnappings in the country, the PNP gave assurance that it is boosting efforts to curb crime and to engage with stakeholders, citing its plan to create a help desk for the Chinese-Filipino community.

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption recently urged the government to restore the trust and confidence of the business sector and future investors, saying kidnapping incidents are a “direct blow” to the Philippines’ economic future.

Arsenio Evangelista, president of the anti-crime group, told ABS-CBN News last Monday that there would be a capital flight among businessmen if peace and order is down. — Alexis Romero

