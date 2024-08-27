^

LIVE: House hearing on Office of the Vice President 2025 budget

August 27, 2024 | 1:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations resumed the hearing into the proposed P6.352 trillion 2025 national budget on Tuesday.

The panel, chaired by Rep. Elizaldy Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is deliberating on the spending plan for the Office of the Vice President.

This comes a week after Vice President Sara Duterte briefed the senators on the proposed P2.037 billion 2025 budget of the OVP.

This is the first time the OVP is not requesting for confidential funds.

Watch the House hearing into the 2025 National Budget for OVP on Aug. 27, 2024.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

NATIONAL BUDGET 2025

OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT

OVP

SARA DUTERTE
