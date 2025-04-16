12 areas to reach danger heat index

^

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
April 16, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Twelve areas across the Philippines are expected to experience dangerously high heat index levels ranging from 42 to 44 degrees Celsius today, according to the latest bulletin from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Based on PAGASA’s monitoring, these areas fall under the “danger” category, signaling an increased risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke with prolonged exposure or strenuous outdoor activity.

The following areas are forecast to reach a heat index of 42 degrees Celsius: Tuguegarao City (Cagayan), Subic Bay (Olongapo City), Sangley Point (Cavite City), San Jose (Occidental Mindoro), Cuyo (Palawan), Dumangas (Iloilo), La Carlota (Negros Occidental), Musuan (Bukidnon) and Davao City.

Meanwhile, Echague (Isabela) and Puerto Princesa (Palawan) may experience 43 degrees Celsius, while Virac (Catanduanes) could reach 44 degrees Celsius.

PAGASA attributed the high temperatures to hot and humid easterly winds from the Pacific Ocean, which have replaced the frontal system previously affecting extreme northern Luzon. This shift is contributing to clear skies and rising afternoon temperatures across many parts of the country, including Metro Manila.

Despite fair weather across most of Luzon, the Visayas and parts of Mindanao, PAGASA warned of possible localized thunderstorms and isolated rainshowers, especially in the late afternoon and evening.

Areas such as the Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Sarangani, General Santos City and Davao del Sur are advised to be alert for potential heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and landslides.

Forecast temperatures in Metro Manila range from 26 to 35 degrees Celsius, while cooler conditions are expected in elevated areas such as Baguio City (17 to 25 degrees Celsius) and Tagaytay (23 to 33 degrees Celsius). — Mark Ernest Villeza

