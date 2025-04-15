^

Headlines

Balikatan 2025: NMESIS missile system now in the Philippines  

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 5:08pm
Balikatan 2025: NMESIS missile system now in the Philippines Â 
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cade Heller, an artillery cannoneer with Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, prepares a Navy/Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) to be fired at Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California, June 27, 2023. The unmanned NMESIS supports Force Design 2030 by allowing a small crew of Marines to operate in forward environments with minimal detectability. The Marines with 2nd Bn., 11th Marines are the first Marines to operate and fire the NMESIS weapon system.
U.S. Marine Corps / Cpl. Earik Barton via Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

MANILA, Philippines — The United States military's Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) has arrived in the Philippines in time for its use in this year's Balikatan military exercises, a top Philippine military official confirmed Tuesday, April 15. 

"The NMESIS, I will confirm that it's already in country. I will not say where, but it is going to be part of the exercises," Balikatan spokesperson Brig. Gen. Michael Logico said during a press conference. 

The deployment of the United States' ground-based anti-ship missile system follows US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's announcement last month that the NMESIS would be featured in this year's joint exercises.  

Hegseth previously said he and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. had "agreed on next steps to reestablish deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region."

When asked whether the NMESIS system would remain in the Philippines after Balikatan concludes, U.S. 1st Marine Expeditionary Force's Colonel Doug Krugman indicated that its continued presence would depend on future exercises.

The Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System is placed on a gravel road on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Oct. 24, 2024. The NMESIS provides the US Marine Corps a highly deployable, land-based, anti-ship system that is a key capability for the Marine Littoral Regiment.
U.S. Marine Corps / Cpl. Eric Huynh

"If there's another exercise going on in the Philippines shortly after Balikatan and that equipment is appropriate and requested for it by the AFP, we would certainly look to participate in that exercise as well, but it is here for exercise purposes," Krugman told reporters. 

This year's Balikatan exercises, which will start April 21 and end May 9, will involve around 14,000 military personnel from the Philippines and the US. Specifically, about 5,000 Filipino troops will take part in the exercise and 9,000 will be from the US forces. 

Exercise Balikatan is the largest annual bilateral training exercise between the United States and the Philippines, both of which share a mutual defense treaty that compels each to defend the other in case of armed attacks. 

This year's exercises will see bigger international participation, with Logico noting an increase in the number of participants from the Australian Defence Force — around 200.

Logico added that active observers from Japan's Self-Defense Forces would be present, along with observers from "additional countries like the Czech Republic, Poland... and Colombia."

A new component in this year's exercises — its 40th iteration overall — will be an integrated air and missile defense activity between Philippine and American troops.

"That's a new event and we are going to be utilizing our air defense capabilities together with the United States," Logico said.

The Philippines will deploy key equipment from its modernization program during the exercises, including FA-50 jets, 155mm artillery, frigates, and landing docks. Logico emphasized that Balikatan helps ensure these various military assets can work together effectively as a combined force. 

For their part, US forces will bring F-16s, Marine Corps F-18 fighters, and MV-22 Ospreys – which have already started flight operations in the region. The NMESIS system will be joined by other US equipment including the Marine Air Defense Integrated System for the missile defense live-fire exercises, along with HIMARS rockets, Stingers, and Avenger systems.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was briefed on the Balikatan exercises two weeks ago and has "given the green light for the entire exercise," Logico said. 

The president has also expressed interest in observing one of the events, possibly the new integrated air and missile defense activity.

AFP

BALIKATAN EXERCISES

DEFENSE

UNITED STATES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kitty Duterte on US passport: I&rsquo;m a private citizen

Kitty Duterte on US passport: I’m a private citizen

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Veronica has maintained she has nothing to explain amid viral photos...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PCSO chief Garma seeking asylum in US

Ex-PCSO chief Garma seeking asylum in US

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Detained in the United States since November last year for carrying a canceled visa, retired police Col. Royina Garma is applying...
Headlines
fbtw
'Marcos' Alyansa remains intact&rsquo;

'Marcos' Alyansa remains intact’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Despite the viral photos on social media of Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar with Vice President Sara Duterte and the...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PCSO chief Garma applying for US asylum, says counsel

Ex-PCSO chief Garma applying for US asylum, says counsel

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Retired police officer and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Royina Garma is seeking asylum...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite photos with Sara Duterte, Camille Villar to stay with Marcos' slate
play

Despite photos with Sara Duterte, Camille Villar to stay with Marcos' slate

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Marcos administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas coalition remains intact despite viral photos of Rep. Camille...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday thumbed down claims that the country is in a state of darkness or decline, countering that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Courts announce half-day work suspension on April 16

Walang Pasok: Courts announce half-day work suspension on April 16

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Some courts in the country have suspended work from 12 p.m. onwards on April 16 in observance of Holy Week.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
FULL LIST: Local candidates of Quezon City for 2025 elections

FULL LIST: Local candidates of Quezon City for 2025 elections

By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Elections released a list of candidates in the six districts of Quezon City.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with