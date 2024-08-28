LIVE: Senate hearing into 2025 national budget for DOJ

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate committee on Finance is continuing its hearing into the proposed P6.35 trillion 2025 national budget on Wednesday.

The panel, chaired by Sen. Grace Poe, is deliberating on the spending plan for the Department of Justice and its attached agencies.

The DOJ's proposed budget for 2025 amounts to P40.6 billion, an increase from the P38.2 billion budget in the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra attended the budget hearing.

Watch the Senate hearing into the 2025 National Budget for DOJ on Aug. 28, 2024.