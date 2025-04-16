^

Headlines

Good Friday parties banned in Boracay

Jennifer Rendon - The Philippine Star
April 16, 2025 | 12:00am
Good Friday parties banned in Boracay
Tourists enjoy White Beach on the resort island of Boracay in this 2018 file photo.
Jun Mendoza

ILOILO CITY, Philippines — No more parties on Good Friday.

The local government of Malay in Aklan has announced a prohibition on loud parties on Boracay Island on Good Friday.

The ban comes after Mayor Frolibar Bautista’s issuance of Memorandum Order 2025-33, pursuant to Sangguniang Bayan Resolution 015, Series of 2009, and will take effect at 6 a.m. of April 18 until 6 a.m. on April 19, Black Saturday.

The local government said it will not issue a special permit to conduct parties in Boracay Island on Good Friday and the order is aimed at ensuring a solemn observance of the Holy Week.

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to Boracay starting today, peaking tomorrow on Holy Thursday.

Last year, more than 13,000 tourists arrived in Boracay on Holy Thursday, exceeding the island’s daily maximum tourist arrival of 8,500. However, this was still lower than 2023’s Holy Thursday arrival of more than 16,000.

GOOD FRIDAY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kitty Duterte on US passport: I&rsquo;m a private citizen

Kitty Duterte on US passport: I’m a private citizen

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Veronica has maintained she has nothing to explain amid viral photos...
Headlines
fbtw
Balikatan 2025: NMESIS missile system now in the Philippines &nbsp;

Balikatan 2025: NMESIS missile system now in the Philippines  

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The United States military's Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) has arrived in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
China 'likely' sent drones to map out Philippines' underwater terrain &mdash; Navy

China 'likely' sent drones to map out Philippines' underwater terrain — Navy

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Two underwater drones that Filipino fishermen discovered within Philippine waters last year were likely deployed by the Chinese...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday thumbed down claims that the country is in a state of darkness or decline, countering that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PCSO chief Garma applying for US asylum, says counsel

Ex-PCSO chief Garma applying for US asylum, says counsel

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Retired police officer and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Royina Garma is seeking asylum...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP pursuing leads on kidnap-slay of Anson Que

PNP pursuing leads on kidnap-slay of Anson Que

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A week after Filipino-Chinese steel magnate Anson Que and his driver were found dead, the Philippine National Police says...
Headlines
fbtw
BIR sees rise in online AITR filings this year

BIR sees rise in online AITR filings this year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue is seeing the impact of its digital transformation efforts, with more Filipinos opting...
Headlines
fbtw
1,901 added to Philippines medical roster &ndash; PRC

1,901 added to Philippines medical roster – PRC

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The country’s health care workforce just expanded with the addition of almost 2,000 newly licensed doctors who successfully...
Headlines
fbtw
12 areas to reach danger heat index

12 areas to reach danger heat index

By Christine Boton | 1 hour ago
Twelve areas across the Philippines are expected to experience dangerously high heat index levels ranging from 42 to 44 degrees...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with