Good Friday parties banned in Boracay

Tourists enjoy White Beach on the resort island of Boracay in this 2018 file photo.

ILOILO CITY, Philippines — No more parties on Good Friday.

The local government of Malay in Aklan has announced a prohibition on loud parties on Boracay Island on Good Friday.

The ban comes after Mayor Frolibar Bautista’s issuance of Memorandum Order 2025-33, pursuant to Sangguniang Bayan Resolution 015, Series of 2009, and will take effect at 6 a.m. of April 18 until 6 a.m. on April 19, Black Saturday.

The local government said it will not issue a special permit to conduct parties in Boracay Island on Good Friday and the order is aimed at ensuring a solemn observance of the Holy Week.

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to Boracay starting today, peaking tomorrow on Holy Thursday.

Last year, more than 13,000 tourists arrived in Boracay on Holy Thursday, exceeding the island’s daily maximum tourist arrival of 8,500. However, this was still lower than 2023’s Holy Thursday arrival of more than 16,000.