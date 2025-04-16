^

Headlines

1,901 added to Philippines medical roster – PRC

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
April 16, 2025 | 12:00am
1,901 added to Philippines medical roster â€“ PRC
Out of the 3,827 examinees, 1,901 passed the PLE administered in the cities of Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi, Iloilo, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s health care workforce just expanded with the addition of almost 2,000 newly licensed doctors who successfully passed the March 2025 Physicians Licensure Examination (PLE), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced.

Out of the 3,827 examinees, 1,901 passed the PLE administered in the cities of Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi, Iloilo, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga.

Adrian Go, a graduate of Cebu Institute of Medicine, topped the examination with a score of 87.75 percent. He was followed by Joseph Benjamin Perez of the University of Santo Tomas, who earned a score of 87.25 percent.

UST graduates Aaron Terence Ibe and Kyle Patrick Magistrado tied for third place, both garnering a score of 87.08 percent.

Landing in fourth place was Jhoban Pascual from Far Eastern University-Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation with a score of 86.75 percent, while Krisha Marie Badillo from West Visayas State University secured the fifth spot with 86.50 percent.

Angel Ann Ambayan of the University of Cebu College of Medicine Foundation-Mandaue placed sixth with a score of 86.42 percent, while University of the Philippines-Manila graduate Randon Jay Castro ranked seventh with 86.00 percent.

Cebu Institute of Medicine’s Jan Patricio Emmanuel Fernandez took the eighth spot with a score of 85.92 percent, followed by Hannah Grace Pugong of the University of the Philippines School of Health Sciences in ninth place with 85.67 percent.

Rounding out the top 10 were Klarence Alovera of Iloilo Doctors’ College of Medicine and Ina Desiree Mamauag of Our Lady of Fatima University-Valenzuela, both scoring 85.50 percent.

PRC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kitty Duterte on US passport: I&rsquo;m a private citizen

Kitty Duterte on US passport: I’m a private citizen

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Veronica has maintained she has nothing to explain amid viral photos...
Headlines
fbtw
Balikatan 2025: NMESIS missile system now in the Philippines &nbsp;

Balikatan 2025: NMESIS missile system now in the Philippines  

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The United States military's Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) has arrived in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
China 'likely' sent drones to map out Philippines' underwater terrain &mdash; Navy

China 'likely' sent drones to map out Philippines' underwater terrain — Navy

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Two underwater drones that Filipino fishermen discovered within Philippine waters last year were likely deployed by the Chinese...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday thumbed down claims that the country is in a state of darkness or decline, countering that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PCSO chief Garma applying for US asylum, says counsel

Ex-PCSO chief Garma applying for US asylum, says counsel

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Retired police officer and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Royina Garma is seeking asylum...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sara, Imee ITIM campaign a dark alliance, says party-list

Sara, Imee ITIM campaign a dark alliance, says party-list

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
The Kabataan party-list described the “ITIM” (black) campaign of presidential sister Sen. Imee Marcos and Vice...
Headlines
fbtw

Red Cross on high alert for Holy Week

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
As part of its heightened preparedness for Holy Week, the Philippine Red Cross has placed its operations on high alert and dispatched more than 2,000 personnel across the country.
Headlines
fbtw
Good Friday parties banned in Boracay

Good Friday parties banned in Boracay

By Jennifer Rendon | 1 hour ago
No more parties on Good Friday.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No more ayuda-sounding party-list groups&rsquo;

‘No more ayuda-sounding party-list groups’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
After the May 12 midterm elections, party-list groups will no longer be allowed to have “ayuda-sounding” names,...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee describes Chiz as &lsquo;ambitious&rsquo;

Imee describes Chiz as ‘ambitious’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Sen. Imee Marcos has described Senate President Francis Escudero as ambitious, after failing to get the latter’s support...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with