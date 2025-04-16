1,901 added to Philippines medical roster â€“ PRC

1,901 added to Philippines medical roster – PRC

Out of the 3,827 examinees, 1,901 passed the PLE administered in the cities of Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi, Iloilo, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s health care workforce just expanded with the addition of almost 2,000 newly licensed doctors who successfully passed the March 2025 Physicians Licensure Examination (PLE), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced.

Adrian Go, a graduate of Cebu Institute of Medicine, topped the examination with a score of 87.75 percent. He was followed by Joseph Benjamin Perez of the University of Santo Tomas, who earned a score of 87.25 percent.

UST graduates Aaron Terence Ibe and Kyle Patrick Magistrado tied for third place, both garnering a score of 87.08 percent.

Landing in fourth place was Jhoban Pascual from Far Eastern University-Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation with a score of 86.75 percent, while Krisha Marie Badillo from West Visayas State University secured the fifth spot with 86.50 percent.

Angel Ann Ambayan of the University of Cebu College of Medicine Foundation-Mandaue placed sixth with a score of 86.42 percent, while University of the Philippines-Manila graduate Randon Jay Castro ranked seventh with 86.00 percent.

Cebu Institute of Medicine’s Jan Patricio Emmanuel Fernandez took the eighth spot with a score of 85.92 percent, followed by Hannah Grace Pugong of the University of the Philippines School of Health Sciences in ninth place with 85.67 percent.

Rounding out the top 10 were Klarence Alovera of Iloilo Doctors’ College of Medicine and Ina Desiree Mamauag of Our Lady of Fatima University-Valenzuela, both scoring 85.50 percent.