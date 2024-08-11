^

Headlines

Mexican Navy training ship in Manila for goodwill visit

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
August 11, 2024 | 12:00am
Mexican Navy training ship in Manila for goodwill visit
Philippine Coast Guard personnel onboard the BRP Gabriela Silang watch as Mexican sail training ship Cuauhtémoc prepares to dock at Pier 15 in Manila for a goodwill visit. The Cuauhtémoc is a sailing ambassador for her home country and a frequent visitor to world ports.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — In the spirit of goodwill and friendship, a ship of the Mexican Navy used as a training school has hoisted its anchor in Manila as part of its seven-month voyage.

Buque Escuela Cuauhtémoc is currently docked at Pier 15 of the Manila South Harbor and will remain until Aug. 12. The public can visit the ship from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The intermittent rains yesterday did not stop the visitors, including marine students and officers of the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard, from setting foot on the 90.5-meter ship and checking out its features such as its three tall masts and its polished steering wheel – which can be turned by up to two persons – on the stern or rear side.

Cuauhtémoc has embarked on a seven-month voyage across the Pacific called “Tricontinental 2024.” It has visited ports in California and Hawaii in the United States, Tokyo in Japan, Incheon in South Korea, Shanghai in China and Manila.

The ship is where aspirants of the Mexican Navy spend the last leg of their training, which would last for an estimated three months, as shared by Mexican Navy cadet Gallardo Perez.

Mexico’s “Ambassador and Knight of the Seas” has 260 people on board, including its officers and 96 fourth-year cadets.

Perez said that cadets should be strong enough to endure the challenges such as the unstable movement of the ship and separation from family.

So far, his training at Cuauhtémoc – named after the last Aztec emperor – has inspired him “to be better each day.”

Another part of their training is keeping the training ship in as good a state as when it was built 42 years ago in Bilbao, Spain, said Perez.

Being the only one of its kind in Mexico, Perez believes Cuauhtémoc – which has docked in 73 countries – would not be retired or decommissioned anytime soon as they strive in “maintaining it in good shape.”

The training ship will visit ports in Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and French Polynesia before sailing back to its home port in Acapulco, Mexico.

vuukle comment

MEXICAN NAVY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte's popularity slips after DepEd exit &ndash; SWS survey

Sara Duterte's popularity slips after DepEd exit – SWS survey

15 hours ago
While still fairly popular two years into her term, Vice President Sara Duterte's net satisfaction rating fell to +44 in June,...
Headlines
fbtw
China air force harassed Philippines plane over disputed reef &ndash; military chief

China air force harassed Philippines plane over disputed reef – military chief

8 hours ago
The Philippine military on Saturday accused China's air force of "dangerous and provocative actions" against a military plane...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy's church slams freeze order, inclusion of SMNI

Quiboloy's church slams freeze order, inclusion of SMNI

13 hours ago
The Kingdom of Jesus Christ questioned the Court of Appeals' order to freeze accounts and assets it argues are not related...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Vietnam coast guards hold landmark drills off Manila Bay

Philippines, Vietnam coast guards hold landmark drills off Manila Bay

14 hours ago
The Philippine and Vietnamese coast guards held firefighting and search-and-rescue exercises off Manila on Friday, the first...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP braces for long battle to get Quiboloy

PNP braces for long battle to get Quiboloy

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
With Apollo Quiboloy suspected to be hiding out at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lawmaker backs redirection of PhilHealth funds

Lawmaker backs redirection of PhilHealth funds

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Economist and Albay Rep. Joey Salceda expressed support for the position of the Department of Finance that the P89.9-billion...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd, PSAC ink work immersion deal for SHS

DepEd, PSAC ink work immersion deal for SHS

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Department of Education has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Private Sector Advisory Council to pilot an enhanced...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US hold joint air exercises

Philippines, US hold joint air exercises

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Air forces of the Philippines and the United States carried out a joint maneuver on Friday over Pampanga and Cebu, in what...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Health system can handle leptospirosis surge despite NKTI overcrowding

DOH: Health system can handle leptospirosis surge despite NKTI overcrowding

8 hours ago
The influx of leptospirosis patients is straining resources of at least two Metro Manila hospitals, but the Department of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with