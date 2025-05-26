After tensions, Philippines reaffirms support for Timor-Leste's ASEAN bid

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has reaffirmed its support for Timor-Leste's full ASEAN membership ahead of this week's regional summit — just two months after Manila publicly criticized Dili over its refusal to extradite the fugitive former congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary and incoming Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro announced the Philippines' continued backing of Timor Leste's accession in social media posts following the ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Kuala Lumpur on May 24.

"We also committed to supporting Timor-Leste's accession process and contributing to ASEAN Community Vision 2045 implementation," Lazaro said.

ASEAN this week will hold its 46th summit in Kuala Lumpur, where Timor-Leste, Southeast Asia's youngest country, remains an observer.

Lazaro, who represented the Philippines at the preparatory meeting, said discussions focused on "the importance of strengthening ASEAN centrality while expanding strategic partnerships."

She is set to replace current Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and joined President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in representing the Philippines at the summit.

Diplomatic tensions over Teves

The assurance of support follows a rare public rebuke from Manila in March after a Timorese court reversed previous rulings and rejected the Philippines' request to extradite Teves.

The former lawmaker faces multiple murder charges including allegedly masterminding the March 2023 assassination of his political rival, former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

The Department of Foreign Affairs criticized Timor-Leste's apparent lack of "trust" in the Philippines' justice system, saying the decision contradicted "the spirit of trust and cooperation that ASEAN member states accord one another."

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla suggested the court decision could affect Timor-Leste's ASEAN membership prospects, saying it was "not going to be pleasant for Timor-Leste because they're applying to be in the ASEAN."

Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta had dismissed concerns about the court's decision affecting his country's ASEAN membership bid. He called the extradition ruling "a proper decision."

Philippine-Timor Leste ties

The Philippines has supported Timor-Leste's ASEAN membership through official documents since 2002, with former President Benigno Aquino III pledging support in 2013. Marcos has continued this position.

After the Philippines, Timor-Leste is the second most Catholic country in Asia, with over 97% of its population being adherents to the faith.

ASEAN granted Timor-Leste observer status and leaders agreed "in principle" to its inclusion as the 11th member in 2022.

In his November 2023 meeting with Marcos, Ramos-Horta said both their nations share a "long history of solidarity and support for each other."