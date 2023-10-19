People Power revolt holiday essential to preserve memory of fight vs Marcos dictatorship — group

A woman stands in front of the People Power Monument during a rally marking the 37th anniversary of the "People Power" revolution, which ousted Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's dictator father and sent the family into exile, on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, or EDSA, in Quezon City on February 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Enacting a law to make the EDSA People Power anniversary a regular holiday is essential to preserve the memory of Filipinos' struggle against the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., a coalition of Martial Law victims said Thursday.

The Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) welcomed the bill filed by Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) seeking to declare the EDSA anniversary on February 25 a regular national non-working holiday.

The commemoration of the day, which marked the ouster of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s father and namesake, was omitted from next year's list of 18 public holidays.

CARMMA criticized this omission as a “desperate low take by the Marcoses, in line with their systematic schemes distorting history.”

“This is obviously meant to belittle the Filipino people’s efforts in ousting a tyrant and dictator,” the group said in a statement.

In filing House Bill 9405, Lagman, a Martial Law survivor, also said that the exclusion of the democratic milestone from the country’s holiday celebrations is a “continuing distortion of the verities about the evils and repression of the Marcos martial era.”

Ingrained in collective memory

CARMMA stressed that the People Power was a “long, arduous struggle against tyranny and Martial Law that cost the lives of thousands of Filipinos.”

“It is important to assert that the events that transpired during the Marcos dictatorship until Feb. 25, 1986 should remain in our people’s collective memory, as we now struggle with the same forms of human rights violations, plunder of public funds, and oppressive policies that result in widespread and deep-seated poverty,” it said.

The coalition of Martial Law victims also called on lawmakers to support the enactment of the bill.

“Let the people’s voice be heard through this, as we vow to continue to say, ‘never again, never forget!’” it said.

Malacañang defended the event’s exclusion from the list of holidays in 2024, claiming this has “minimum socioeconomic impact” as it falls on a Sunday and coincides with the rest day for most workers.

This year, the Palace moved the EDSA People Power anniversary commemoration to February 24th, a Friday, to create a long weekend and promote holiday economics.