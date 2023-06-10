^

Villar encourages women to embrace digital transformation

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
June 10, 2023 | 12:00am
Villar encourages women to embrace digital transformation
“As women, let us support and uplift one another, ensuring that no woman is left behind in this journey of digital transformation”
MANILA, Philippines — With nearly 90 percent of jobs requiring digital skills by 2025, Sen. Cynthia Villar yesterday exhorted women to embrace technology to ensure that no woman is left behind in the digital transformation journey.

Villar noted that globally, only about 24 percent of women are enrolled in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) courses, resulting in a shortage of digitally skilled workers.

“As women, let us support and uplift one another, ensuring that no woman is left behind in this journey of digital transformation,” said Villar during the 18th Annual General Assembly of the Philippine Federation of Local Councils of Women in Pasay City.

“In the Philippines, it (women with digital skills) is slightly higher at 30 percent to 40 percent, but still insufficient. This means we are missing out on the potential contributions of more than half of our population in the development of a strong digital economy,” she said.

Villar noted that the “gender digital divide” poses a pressing issue that hinders women’s digital empowerment, thus the Senate passed the Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act last year to help bridge this divide.

In addition, Villar further stated that as chair of the Senate committee on agriculture and a strong advocate for the empowerment of farmers and others in the agricultural sector, she hopes for the efficient and effective integration of technological advancements into agriculture.

“I firmly believe that by using technology in agriculture, we can improve the yield of our farmers, ensure food security and uplift the lives of those involved in this important sector,” she noted. “I envision a future where we embrace the power of digital tools and innovations to transform agriculture, leading to a sustainable and prosperous future for our farmers and our nation.”

“Now, more than ever, we must be committed to break down all the barriers and challenges in the digital platforms to develop the country’s economy,” she added.

On the other hand, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy urged yesterday the employees of the agency to help it fulfill its role as the Filipinos’ digital champion during the kickoff of the digital innovation and inclusion week of the National ICT Month celebration.

The DICT said that it will be relentless in expanding internet connectivity, nurturing ICT and ICT-enabled ecosystems, harnessing impactful use cases of emerging technologies, promoting upskilling, enabling e-governance and securing the cyberspace.

“For the DICT, our commitment and dedication remain. We aim to convey this promise through our programs and projects that leverage the power of ICT in fostering inclusion, spurring innovation, bridging divisions and highlighting the ingenuity of the Filipino,” the DICT added.

As part of the month-long celebration, the DICT will be conducting the eGov PH Exhibit on June 13 to 16 at the DICT Central Office lobby where the people can explore the innovative initiatives, technologies and solutions that are revolutionizing the way government serves its citizens.

“Get ready to explore the world of Digital Governance! Join us as we shine the spotlight on ‘e-Government’ and its pivotal role in enhancing public service delivery for the Filipino people,” the DICT said.

The agency also conducted the Digital Innovation and Inclusion Exhibit. Participants immersed themselves in interactive exhibits showcasing emerging technologies such as Blockchain, AI, robotics and Internet of Things, witnessed innovative demonstrations and engaged with industry experts shaping the future of Philippine tech.

Meanwhile, the DICT Region V teamed up with Southern Bicol College-Masbate City for the “Basic 3-D Design using SketchUp” training workshop on June 6-8.

The workshop, organized under the Tech4Ed Project, aims to equip 30 students and teaching staff with the necessary tools and skills to create impressive 3D modeling projects using the SketchUp software. — Jose Rodel Clapano

